Trouble for Man United as Italian club reject £95m bid for highly-rated defender

Italian League giants Napoli have reportedly rejected Manchester United's £95 million bid for Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly.

The 27-year-old has been impressive for his Serie A side in the recently concluded season - scoring twice and assisting two other goals.

His superb performances have however attracted attention of top European club, who are hoping to lure him away from the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

SunSport quoting Gazzetta Dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira report that the Red Devils' world record fee for a defender has been turned down.

The bid would have swallowed the £75 million Liverpool paid to acquire Virgil van Dijk from Southampton as they hope to contend for titles next campaign.

According to the Sun, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis understands that United chief Ed Woodward is under pressure to deliver summer signings in support of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The report firther revealed that the Italian club chief is not willing to sell the player below his £130 million buyout clause which comes into play next year.

Koulibaly, at the end of the recently concluded season emerged as the best defender in the Italian top flight after helping Napoli finish second on the Italian League log behind Juventus.

The Senegalese helped Carlo Ancelotti’s side keep 13 clean sheets, made 31 blocks and won 67 per cent of his tackles.

And his defensive prowess was on show at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday with a stunning goal-line clearance while the game was poised at 2-0 during the 4-1 win against Inter Milan.

Man United boss Solskjaer wants to wrap up summer shopping before kicking off their pre-season tour in Australia and the Far East in July.

The Red Devils are also interested in signing Crystal Palace full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Patrick Van Aanholt to stiffen up their back line.

Lille winger Nicolas Pepe is another target, but United face competition from Real Madrid for the Ivory Coast star.

