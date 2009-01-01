Home | News | General | I hate Yorubas with passion - Ifeanyi Oparaji Nigerian soldier

Social media is a place to express one’s self, meet new people, learn new things and more. However, some individuals have used the platform to express their thoughts even if it earns them backlash.

A Nigerian soldier identified on Facebook as Ifeanyi Oparaji recently faced heat from some citizens due to his controversial post on social media.

READ ALSO: COAS reaffirms commitment to welfare of army veterans

The soldier who is charged with the protection of lives and properties of Nigerians revealed his intense dislike for Yoruba people on a Facebook page, Bewiseprof.com.

Oparaji posted a photo with the words: “I hate Yoruba wit passion” written on it. See the post below:

However, Ifeanyi has deleted the post above in what seems to be a panic reaction after his first post drew the ire of Nigerians online who decried such ethnic hate message from a Nigerian soldier.

He replaced the post with another with the words ‘Yoruba is OK, I love you guys, and you guys are not dirty’ written on it.

Photo: Ifeanyi Oparaji's post on Bewiseprof.com / Facebook

Source: Facebook

Nawa o.

In other news, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man recently took to social media to celebrate his wife who was commissioned as Second Lieutenant of the US Army.

The husband, Olatunde Bakare, shared photos of his wife, Oluwatobi dressed in her official army uniform as she got commissioned at the student center ballroom A in Bowie State University in George's County, Maryland.

READ ALSO: Personal letter from the Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng (formerly NAIJ.com)

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

Nigeria Latest News: I Was Arrested As a Soldier, the Uniform Belongs to My Roommate | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...