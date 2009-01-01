Home | News | General | Naira Marley arrest: Court orders remand of singer in prison after pleading 'not guilty'

Legit.ng earlier reported that Naira Marley finally made a court appearance on Monday, May 20, following an 11-count charge preferred against him by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission.

In a following development, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered that the sensational hip hop star should be remanded in prison custody pending the hearing of his bail application.

According to an official report by EFCC, Justice Nichola Oweibo, ordered the remand of the Am I a Yahoo Boy Crooner following his arraignment before the court on charges bordering on advanced fee fraud.

The Economic Financial Crimes Fashion (EFCC) had filed an 11-count charge against the music act on Tuesday, May 14.

READ ALSO: Naira Marley arrest: Rapper Ruggedman mocks him

It was gathered that when the counts were read to him, Marley pleaded not guilty.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

EFCC also reports that one of the count read: “That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Yad Isril (still at large), on or about the 26th day of November, 2018, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired amongst yourself to use Access card no : 5264711020433662 issued to persons other than you in a bid to obtain gain and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1) (b) of the Cybercrime Prohibition, Prevention etc Act 2015 and punishable under Section 33(2) of the same Act.”

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Counsel to the defendant, Taiwo Oluwa Ore-Agba, asked the court for a sate to hear the bail application on behalf of Marley. However, Justice Oweibo fixed May 30, for arguments on bail application.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered the report of veteran singer Daddy Showkey, who waded into the arrest of Naira Marley.

The singer pleaded to the EFCC on behalf of the young act and added that he should be pardoned, as he would surely learn from his mistakes.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Street Gist: I will set up a company for yahoo boys | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...