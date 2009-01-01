Atiku is depressed get him his pills - Lauretta Onochie responds to #500m case against her





Lauretta Onochie, the social media aide to President Buhari, has replied former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his defamatory claim and demand of N500M. (Read HERE)





Onochie dismissed the letter from Atiku's lawyer, Mike Ozekhome(SAN), describing it as a deliberate ploy to make her lose focus as the legal battle to unseat President Buhari gets intense.





Atiku's lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), had in a letter to Onochie on Sunday, demanded five hundred million Naira, (N500m) and a written apology in six national and one international daily, as well as on all social media platforms wherein the said publication was made.

However, Onochie has fired back in a statement on Facebook calling Atiku 'a depressed soul in desperate need of his pill but whose aides would not tell him the truth for the sake of their stomachs'.





In her words:“EVIL SHALL NO LONGER HAVE A VOICE NOR SAY, ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA. Good morning Family and Friends. Lauretta Onochie This is in no way responding to the depressed Alhaji Atiku Abubakar whose aides are constantly cooking up disgrace for him, for the sake of their stomachs, instead of giving him his pills.





This is to reassure my PERSONAL PEOPLE who are concerned and have emailed, texted or called to know if I’m fine that truly, I had the most hilarious day yesterday and that I am very fine. I continue to laugh at the clowns who do not know what they are walking into.





We are entering into the most crucial time at the Election Tribunal where the mandate freely given to our beloved President by Nigerians, is being challenged and I’m their nightmare. In their thinking, “Let’s distract Lauretta Onochie. We can’t afford to have her focused on her job”. Buhahahahahaha! I can’t be distracted. Truly I can’t for very simple reasons. I have a great family that thinks the world of me.





My friends are fiercely loyal and committed because they know me. 34 million Buharists across world are on standby. Always. I have the witness of a clear conscience. I love Nigeria and her wellbeing is my focus. Its all good people. At the end of it all, EVIL SHALL NO LONGER HAVE A VOICE NOR SAY, ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA. Thank you my people and May God Bless You All.”

