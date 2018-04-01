APC issues stern warning to Gov. Obaseki over alleged attacks on Oshiomhole





The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo North senatorial district has vowed to resist alleged attempts by the Edo State government to tarnish the image of the party’s national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.





Leaders of the party in the senatorial district urged the State governor, Godwin Obaseki, to call his media team to order, alleging that they had embarked on campaign of calumny against Oshiomhole, with a view to joining his political opponents across the nation in scandalizing his name.





The leaders, after a meeting on Monday, made the call in a communiqué signed by High Chief Aloye, Chief (Alhaji) Usman Mogaji Charlton and Ahmed Musa Momoh.





According to the communique, ”the meeting passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the national chairman of the APC, COMRADE Oshiomhole. We gathered to basically react to the publication in the Nation Newspapers, which tends to portray in bad light the party primaries conducted by the Oshiomhole led NWC.

“We have no doubt that the advert was orchestrated by those in Osadebey Avenue who rose to power and suddenly forgot how they got there. We condemned that publication and urged the State Government to stop playing hide and seek game in its attempt to rubbish the legacies of Oshiomhole which we will surely resist.





“The leaders also reaffirmed that the National Chairman remains the undisputed leader of APC in Edo North and Edo State respectively. They resolved to always stand by him and stand for him at all times.





“The leaders warned those attempting to destroy the hard-earned amiable character and reputation of the APC National Chairman to desist from such unwholesome practice.”





“The meeting was attended by leaders drawn from the 64 wards in Edo North senatorial district” it stated.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW