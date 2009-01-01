92 individuals, groups tackle Ganduje over new emirs

A coalition of 29 civil society organisations and 70 people, under the aegis of Kano Concerned Individuals yesterday called on the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abubakar, to denounce the four new Emirates in Kano created by the Kano State Government.





The coalition claimed the state government neither followed due process nor consulted major stakeholders before creating Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya emirates.





Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had installed Aminu Ado Bayero as Emir of Bichi; Tafida Abubakar as Emir of Rano; Ibrahim Abubakar as Emir of Karaye; and Ibrahim Abdulkadir as Emir of Gaya, whittling the powers of the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II.





In a statement, he read on behalf of the coalition at a press conference in Kano, Abdullahi Yola told the Sultan to invoke his power as the leader of the Usman Danfodio Caliphate to denounce the new emirates.





The coalition called on the police to ensure that the state government obey a court order nullifying the appointment and installation of the new emirs.





The group condemned “the current administration’s increasing disregard for due process, exhibiting a culture of impunity; ignoring court orders while people who have tried to broker peace suffered all sorts of indignities, threats, and intimidation”.





Yola said the state government should focus on developing the state, insisting the breakup of Kano Emirates was not the problem of the people.





The group told the state government to scrap the new emirates, saying they were not needed.





It said, “We call on all the elders in Kano State to dissociate themselves from this unpopular action of the government directly or indirectly, secretly or in the open in relation to the creation of the so-called new emirates in the interest of peace and tranquillity.’’





The coalition called on the new emirs to resign.





But the state Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Muhammad Garba, described the group as “sponsored elements” being used to destabilise peace and cause tension in the state.





He said, “We are not surprised because these so-called civil society organisations are speaking out of ignorance. In fact, they are being used by a few elites in Kano to cause problem.





“The creation of the four emirates followed due process. The matter is already in court. My advice to them is that any of them who does not want to stay in Rano, Bichi, Karaye and Gaya emirates can relocate to Kano.”

