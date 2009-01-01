FEC approves implementation of new import levy

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday approved the rate of 0.2 per cent as the new import levy of Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) on goods coming into Nigeria.





The Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this while addressing the State House correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa.





She said, however, there were exemptions to the new levy.





“Council approval a rate of 0.2 per cent as the new import levy of CIF that will be charged on imports coming to Nigeria but with some exceptions.





“The exceptions include goods originating from outside the territory of member countries that are coming into the country for consumption.





“It also includes goods that are coming for aid and also it includes goods that are originating from non-member countries but are imported through specific financing agreement that ask for such kind of exemptions.





“It also exempts goods that have been ordered and are under importation process before the scheme is announced into effect.





According to her, the purpose of the new levy is to enable African Union (AU) members pay on a sustainable basis, their subscription to the AU.





Ahmed said that Nigeria knowing that what would accrue from the new levy would be more than what was required as subscription to the AU, that the balance would be put in a special account.





She said that the special account would be used to finance subscriptions in multilateral organisations such as the World Bank, African Development Bank (AfDB), the Islamic Development Bank, and institutions like that.





The minister said that if there was any excess left from that revenue pool, it would be used to finance the budget.





She said the second approval was for the setting up of the Steering Committee to be chaired by the vice president for the design and implementation of a National Single Window.





“The National Single Window is a web portal that will be able to integrate all the government agencies that are implementers in the port system or trading in the port system.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW