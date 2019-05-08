Nigeria is safe, Lai Mohammed assures world leaders expected at Buhari’s inauguration





Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says Nigeria is safe for world leaders invited to the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29.





Mohammed spoke while fielding questions from journalists at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.





The minister had been asked to tell Nigerians measures that have been taken to make the country safe since he raised an alarm that opposition was planning to sabotage government.





But he responded saying that said he would not disclose measures taken by the government at the press conference.





“Nigeria is safe for all world leaders to attend [the inauguration]… Even if we are taking measures, will I tell you here?” Mohammed said.





Earlier, the minister said the celebration that comes with May 29 would be deferred to June 12.





“Mr. President last year declared June 12 as Democracy Day and a national holiday. He also said the official commencement of the new Democracy Day will be in 2019,” he said.





“It is in fulfillment of this declaration, therefore, that the Federal Executive Council decided, at its meeting on Wednesday May 8th 2019, to have a low-key presidential inauguration on May 29th, and then defer the celebration that comes with it to the June 12 Democracy Day.





“The Federal Executive Council Valedictory Session will be held at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja, on Wednesday, May 22nd; a Special Jumat Lecture and prayer will be held on Friday May 24th at

the National Mosque; the First Lady’s interaction with women is slated for the Old Chamber at the State House on Saturday May 25th while a special Interdenominational Church Service is slated for Sunday May 26 at the National Christian Centre.





“On Monday, May 27th, Mr. President will give a Children’s Day broadcast, to be followed later in the day by a Children’s Variety Party.





“The swearing in of the President and the vice-president is slated for Wednesday, May 29th at the Eagle Square, to be followed by a State Banquet at the State House in the evening of the same day.”





