The head coach of Lobi Stars, champions of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Solomon Ogbeide, died in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Monday.





According to reports, the veteran coach died as a result of Low Blood Pressure, which he had reportedly complained about before his death.





“So sad, coach Ogbeide slumped this (Monday) morning and was rushed by Lobi officials to a private hospital in Makurdi, where he died at 2:15pm,” a source close to Ogbeide told our correspondent.





Despite Ogbeide’s demise, Lobi went on to host Wikki Tourist of Bauchi in their final Group B home match of the season, which they won 2-1 and are on the verge of clinching a super-six ticket from their group.

Vice Chairman, Lobi Stars, Mike Idoko, said, “Once I get confirmation from the family, I will officially issue a statement and make it available to the press but for now, I can’t speak further.”





Players, fans and the entire Aper Aku stadium were thrown into a mourning mood when news of the demise of Ogbeide filtered into the stadium after the NPFL clash between Lobi and Wikki.





No player or official of the club was ready to speak with journalists but fans were seen gathered and discussing the matter, as the Edo-born coach was conspicuously absent from the dugout during the encounter.





Ogbeide joined Lobi Stars in 2017 and helped the club secure the CAF Champions League ticket after Lobi were declared winners of the NPFL 2017/18 season.





He took the Makurdi side to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.





He had until his death turned around the fortunes of Lobi, who are currently second in Group A of the Nigerian Professional Football League table, with 34 points and only one match left.

