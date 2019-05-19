Home | News | General | VIDEO: Don’t bother when another woman sleeps with your husband – Pastor Felix-Adejumo
VIDEO: Don't bother when another woman sleeps with your husband – Pastor Felix-Adejumo



Pastor Funke Felix-Adejumo, President of the Funke Felix-Adejumo Foundation has stirred controversy on social media when she told her female congregation not to cry or bother when other women slept with their husbands.

Felix-Adejumo, in a sermon, was very emphatic and told women not to cry or fight with the strange women, but that they should top up their dresses and made sure they walked in a way that the women would know that they were not bothered.

Watch video here:



“Stop crying, why must you kill yourself because one stupid girl slept with your husband? Don’t ever go and fight with the woman, in fact you should top up your dresses and make sure you walk in a way that she will see you and let her know that you are not bothered.

“Ajekumi lonje. If you didn’t understand what I said, I just spoke in tongues.”

Her statement elicited wild jubilation from the women congregation.

But critic, Daddy Freeze took a swipe at her for her teaching, saying “when the church starts preaching the gospel of Offset and CardiB.

“You are not bothered? 90% of men who cheat run down their wives, saying crap like; they don’t love their wives who are no longer sexually appealing and are now fat, so while you are strutting around in your new clothes like an anorexic peacock, the other girl is the one laughing her ass off.

“This is the ideology of man, not of God. If you catch your husband or wife cheating, divorce them and move on, unless they are truly remorseful.”

