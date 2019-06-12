Presidential Inauguration: Nigerian govt reels out details of May 29, June 12 celebrations





The federal government has reeled out the details of the May 29 presidential inauguration and the first observance of June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day.





The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the activities leading to the inauguration kicks off with the press conference held yesterday.





“This will be followed on Tuesday, May 21st, by the commencement of a three-day National Youth Entrepreneurship Empowerment Summit at the International Conference Centre (ICC) here in Abuja





“The Federal Executive Council Valedictory Session will be held at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja, on Wednesday, May 22nd

“A Special Jumat Lecture and prayer will be held on Friday, May 24th at the National Mosque





“The First Lady’s interaction with women is slated for the Old Chamber at the State House on Saturday, May 25th





“A special Interdenominational Church Service is slated for Sunday, May 26th at the National Christian Centre.





“On Monday, May 27th, Mr President will give a Children’s Day broadcast, to be followed later in the day by a Children’s Variety Party.





“The swearing in of the President and the Vice President is slated for Wednesday, May 29th at the Eagle Square, to be followed by a State Banquet at the State House in the evening of the same day 2019 Democracy Day Celebration (7-12th June 2019)”





Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari had directed that effective 2019, Nigeria’s Democracy Day, marked every May 29, be shifted to June 12 to honour Moshood Abiola, the winner of 1993 presidential election.





The Senate also last week passed the bill approving June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day. The bill is yet to be sent to the president for signing into law.





Notwithstanding, the government is proceeding with the June 12 celebration based on the presidential announcement.





Events celebrating June 12 as Democracy Day will kick off on Friday, June 7 with a historical exhibition in arts, pictures and immersive environment. The events will run through June 12.





The June 7 event is slated to hold at the ICC. It will be followed on Sunday, June 9 by a Youth Concert, Creative Industry, and Entertainment night also at the ICC.





On June 10, there will be a Secondary Schools Exhibition/Panel Discussion at the ICC, and June 11 will feature three events: the PMB Oratorical Contest at the ICC, an Anti-corruption Summit at the Transcorp Hilton and a First Lady’s Commissioning Programme in Yola, Adamawa.





Wednesday, June 12 will start off with a parade at the Eagle Square, and the Democracy Day programme will wrap up with a Dinner and Gala Night at the State House Conference Centre.





While addressing the press, the minister assured that the federal government is addressing the security situation in the country





He said security agencies were aware of various threats in different parts of the country and they are working to ensure peace and safety of all including world leaders invited for the events.

