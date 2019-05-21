VIDEO: Buhari departs Saudi for Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for Abuja.





The president was in Saudi to perform lesser hajj (Umrah) on the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia and custodian of the two holy mosques.





Buhari was accompanied by his wife and close personal aides.





While in hajj, Buhari had a meeting with Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara state, Mamman Daura, his cousin, and Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).







The aircraft conveying the president and members of his entourage took-off from the Royal Terminal of the King Abdul’aziz International Airport around 2pm.





Buhari last performed the Umrah in February 2016.





Below is a video of Buhari leaving Saudi for Nigeria:

After performing Umrah (Lesser Hajj) in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, President @MBuhari left Royal Terminal of the King Abdul’aziz International Airport, Jeddah for Abuja. pic.twitter.com/vlkw62HR76 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 21, 2019

