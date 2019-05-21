Okorocha hasn’t released any money for my inauguration -Ihedioha





Emeka Ihedioha, governor-elect of Imo state, says Rochas Okorocha, the incumbent governor of the state, has not released money for his swearing in on May 29.





In a statement by Ray Emeana, secretary of his inauguration and handover committee, the governor-elect said Okorocha has refused to finance the inauguration activities despite agreeing to a “common resolution” to work together.





Ihedioha denied the rumour that Okorocha had released N150m to his inauguration and handover committee.





He, however, said arrangements were in top gear to deliver a “world-class inauguration” to the people of the state come May 29.

“Governor Rochas Okorocha has not released any money to the Emeka Ihedioha Inauguration Planning And Handover Committee,” the statement read.





“For the avoidance of doubts, Governor Rochas Okorocha and his outgoing government have not released any money to the Inauguration Planning and Handover Committee.





“The committee has not requested for any money either. Rather, the joint committee made up of the 31–member Ihediohia team and the 21–member Rochas Okorocha team met and adopted common resolutions on how best to proceed with the inauguration activities.





“Rochas Okorocha has since abandoned the mutual resolutions and proceeded with his ‘Internet-based Commissioning of Internet Sited Projects’.





“Conscious of the importance Imo people attach to the May 29, 2019 handover date, the Ihedioha/Irona inauguration committee has proceeded with arrangements to deliver a world-class inauguration to Imo people come May 29, 2019.





“Arrangements to ensure this delivery include such activities such as providing clean environments within and around event venues including the Dan Anyiam and Grass Hoppers Handball stadia.





“We can understand the frustrations of Governor Okorocha and the remnants of his e-rats, having realized that their efforts to derail the swearing-in of His Excellency, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha and Hon (Engr) Gerald Irona as Imo State Governor and Deputy Governor respectively have failed woefully.”





Ihedioha, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had polled 273, 404 votes to beat his closest rival, Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance (AA).





Nwosu, Okorocha’s son-in-law and his preferred candidate, had lost out in his bid to secure the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite efforts of the governor.





Following his failure to secure the APC’s ticket, Nwosu had dumped the ruling party for the AA.









