Nigerian Man cancels wedding after fiancée pour hot oil on his cousin for hiding TV remote while watching football

- 21/05/2019 09:51:00
A Nigerian lady named Layemi on Twitter recently shared a shocking story on the micro-blogging platform. She gave an account of the overwhelming experiences of a single male friend of hers and his near-marriage to an angry lady.
According to Layemi, the subject of her story is a well-to-do man. He has a car, a good job, a house and he is even an entrepreneur. However, he is yet to be married. This 'shortcoming' drove Layemi to have a conversation with him about why he is still single.
In the course of their conversation, the man revealed that he nearly got married to a lady he had courted for five years but he put a stop to their relationship few months before the wedding. He was compelled to do this after she poured hot oil on his cousin.
Read the full narration:
