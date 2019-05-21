Pupils sit at home as teachers strike enters Day 2 in Oyo

Pupils of various primary schools in Oyo State on Tuesday stayed away from their schools as the strike embarked upon by their teachers continued.





Primary school teachers in the state had on Monday commenced an indefinite industrial action to press home their demands.





It was gathered that the demands include better welfare for members, payment of promotion arrears and payment of primary school pensioners.





They are also complaining of delay in salary payment and non-payment of leave bonus and car grants.





Our correspondent who went round various schools in Iseyin Council area of the state on Tuesday reports that public primary schools were under lock.





Some of the primary schools visited include Community Primary School, Oja-Agbe, Army Children School, Barracks area, Community Primary school, Oke-Esa, and Baptist Primary School, Koso.





Mr Samson Adedoyin, the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in Oyo State, had told newsmen on Monday in Ibadan that the strike became inevitable when dialogue with the state government failed.





Mr Niyi Akano, the immediate past chairman of NUT, on his part had stated that only primary school teachers were on strike.





He, however, said if the state government failed to address the demands, teachers in secondary schools would join in solidarity.





Akano had said the industrial action would remain indefinite until the demands were met.

