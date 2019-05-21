Dele Momodu hints Tinubu will run for presidency in 2023





Publisher of Ovation International Magazine, Dele Momodu, has dropped a big hint that the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), could run for presidency in 2023.





There have been speculations that Tinubu could throw his hat in the ring in the next elections, although the former Lagos Governor has repeatedly denied such ambitions.





However, Momodu tweeted a picture of Tinubu in Saudi Arabia, along with the caption: “Nigeria’s next President in 2023? The race has started…





“Best wishes to one of Nigeria’s most influential politicians ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU…”





Tinubu, on Monday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, where he “appealed to elderly Nigerians to avoid inflammatory statements, that could undermine peaceful co-existence among the nation’s diverse communities”.





Speaking after an Iftar dinner meeting with President Buhari, along with Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and Emir of Kazaure, Dr. Najib Hussaini Adamu, the APC leader said all citizens should consider the enormity of challenges facing the nation, and support the President.





Tinubu also urged Nigerians to rally round President Buhari to solve the problems and stabilize the polity.

