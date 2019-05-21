Home | News | General | Abacha loot: CSOs decries media attacks on AGF Malami

- The attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has been exonerated from blame in the Abacha loot saga

- Two major civil society organisations have passed a vote of confidence on the minister

- The civil society groups described the alleged $17million misappropriated by the AGF as "imaginary.''

The Forum of Civil Societies Organisation of Nigeria (FCON) and the Amalgamated Rally of Northern Nationalistic Forces (ARNNF) have decried the media attacks on the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The civil society groups at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, May 20, described the alleged $17million misappropriated by the AGF as "imaginary.''

The groups particularly singled out one Godwin Nnadi who they accused of blackmail, self-centeredness and pecuniary motive in his media attacks on Malami, describing it as, “an exercise in reverse psychology.”

Speaking at the briefing, Comrade Friday Maduka Esq, national coordinator of FCON, accused Nnadi of trying to foist on the federal government a non-valid contract.

Part of the statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to the grossly unpatriotic and statements by a United States of America-based attorney, Mr. Godwin Nnadi to the effect that he was contracted by the Nigerian government to recover the so called Abacha loot.

“Especially his concomitant fantastic insinuation that certain factors in former President Jonathan and President Buhari administrations respectively, prevented and are continuing to prevent him from executing a valid legal brief with respect to the recovery of monies to be credited to the national till.

“His contention is that by so doing, Nigerians and Nigeria have been deprived of the badly needed cash for the acceleration of the task of national development and rejuvenation whilst his good self has been deprived of his well earned hefty commissions for work well done.

“For the record Mr Godwin Nnadi was never ever given any valid brief by the Nigerian government, Nnadi was only given a provisional letter by then attorney-general Mr Olujimi to trace the funds and come back for proper instruction which till today yet await fulfillment.

“The contention of former attorney-general Mr. Mohammed Adoke, which has been sustained by his successor Mr. Malami and which has all the ingredients of truth and constitutionality is that Mr. Godwin Nnadi essentially has not exhibited the requisite capability and capacity required of a fallible solicitor and advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, and lacks the capacity given his glaring incompetence and untrammeled greed.

“For the record, it is within the AGF's rights according to extant laws, to determine the modalities for the repatriation of overseas’ funds rather than the advisory of some foreigners.”

The groups stated that the foreigners are only interested in constructing the analytical framework for the ambush of funds meant for Nigeria.

According to the CSOs, the office of the AGF must be congratulated for constructing the requisite synergies and mechanisms in-order to give sail to funds repatriation undergird by the requisite regulatory framework.

“It is indeed laughable that those who are essentially compromised should be crafting templates for us with respect to the operations of the institutions and processes of government.

“In the light of the aforementioned, the attempt to censure the hardworking, focused, visionary and patriotic AGF by the contrived “coalition of civil society organizations” must be situated as a continuation of the war by Godwin Nnadi.

“For the purpose of clarity and emphasis, only contracts entered into under the aegis of the office of the AGF and regarded as such can be regarded as valid.

“The gentleman deserves commendation and not condemnation for his salutary and edifying conduct. We insist that the justice minister should be given visionary treatment for his above quality stewardship of the flagship establishment which has brought to the fore the virtues of bravery, gravitas and patriotism,” the groups said.

