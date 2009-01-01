Home | News | General | Cloudy weather to prevail on Wednesday, May 22 - NiMET

- NiMe has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of widespread thunderstorms over most parts of the country

- The agency predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions

- According to NiMet, southern states will experience cloudy conditions over the inland with chances of rains over Asaba, Benin and Akure

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of widespread thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Wednesday, May 22.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday, in Abuja, predicted cloudy conditions over the Central states with morning thunderstorms over Abuja, Ilorin, Lokoja, Minna, and Niger axis.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Bauchi, Jos, Kaduna, Abuja, Lafia, Mambilla Plateau, and Makurdi axis during the afternoon with day and night temperatures of 27 to 39 and 18 to 25.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions during the morning with thunderstorms over Yelwa, with day and night temperatures of 37 to 40 and 24 to 27 degrees celsius.

It further predicted thunderstorms over Kano, Katsina, Maiduguri, and Zaria with cloudy conditions over the remaining parts later in the day.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience cloudy conditions over the inland with chances of rains over Asaba, Benin and Akure during the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms are likely over the inland and chances of rains over the entire coastal axis during the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 and 21 to 25 degrees celsius.

“With continued influx of moisture into the country, there are more prospects of thunderstorms and rainfall activities over the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

