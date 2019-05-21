Home | News | General | Highly-rated Premier League manager makes big statement concerning Juventus job

- Mauricio Pochettino wishes to become Juventus next manager, reveals Spurs manager’s cousin

- Antonio Conte has already snubbed returning to his former employers after agreeing a deal with Inter Milan

- Pochettino alongside Maurizio Sarri and Jose Mourinho are other managers linked to replace Max Allegri this summer

Mauricio Pochettino is yearning to quit Premier League side Tottenham for Serie A champions Juventus this summer.

According to UK Sun report, Pochettino’s cousin revealed that the Argentine tactician “desires” the Juventus managerial job after Max Allegri’s exit at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

At the last count, different managers have been linked to take charge of the Old Lady’s this summer, with ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte reportedly snubbing a return to his former employers citing a deal with Inter Milan.

In addition, the UK Sun further claim Chelsea current manager Maurizio Sarri is also in the running for Jove job, with the Blues securing Champions League football next term.

Ex-Man United boss Jose Mourinho is also linked with a reunion with Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Tottenham’s Pochettino appears to be the preferred choice for Juventus bench next season, with the Bianconeri chiefs backing the Argentine after guiding Tottenham to a Champions League final showdown with Liverpool.

At the moment, his cousin Daniele Pochettino, the deputy mayor of Turin town Virle Piemonte, suggests the Tottenham would welcome the opportunity to move to Turin in July.

“Mauricio to Juventus is a feasible hypothesis. Everyone in our family wants to see him at Juve.

“He is certainly attracted to Italy. He told us he wants to come to our country to find his ancestral heritage.

“I met Mauricio a few months ago. We talked about Piemontese food (among other things). He’s a nice and helpful person.

“He has the desire to coach Juve. He’s equipped with all the qualities needed to coach Juve. Juve always recruit the best coaches.

“Juve are looking for a coach who has the profile of a winner and Mauricio has this attitude.

“In style, he is a bit like that of Conte because he wins with a competitive spirit and intensity.

“I don’t know if he can be convinced (to come to Juve). We must always see what would be eventually proposed to him.

“At the end, it is his decision. In the event he accepts Juve, we will welcome him with open arms,” he submitted.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Juventus have confirmed that current manager Massimiliano Allegri will be leaving the Allianz Stadium at the end of the current campaign.

According to a release on the club's official Twitter handle and website on Friday, May 17, the 51-year-old football tactician will be leaving the club after five years stay that saw him win five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia trophies.

In addition, Allegri has also guided Juve to two Champions League finals in 2015 and 2017, but lost out on both occasions.

