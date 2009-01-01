Home | News | General | Internet trolls lambaste man for proposing to fiancé at her graduation ceremony

Social media users have passed a brutal verdict on a young man who was filmed on camera as he surprised his fiancé with a proposal, while she was on stage receiving her certificate at her graduation ceremony.

In the heartwarming video which has now become a viral sensation online, the prospective groom was spotted approaching his heartthrob as she waited on stage, donned in her graduation gown.

To her utter surprise, her man went on his knees to propose to her, in front of hundreds of people comprising of lecturers, students, professors and others that were at the event.

The lady said yes to her man as onlookers cheered them up by shouting and clapping for the two, at their double celebration.

Watch the video below:

As expected, while many people found the video totally romantic and beautiful, there were others that strongly lambasted the man for stealing his woman’s moment and taking away the attention from her on such a special day.

See comments below:

