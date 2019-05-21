Home | News | General | High stakes drama in Kogi as governor reportedly walks out CJ from state function

- Justice Nasir Ajanah, the chief judge of Kogi, was reportedly walked out from a function by Governor Yahaya Bello

- The governor’s chief security officer had reportedly approached the CJ at the event, and informed him that Bello had directed that he should not be allowed to attend the function

- The incident is thought to be connected to the face-off between the state judiciary and the executive

The Kogi state chief judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah, was reportedly walked out from a function by the state governor, Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday, May 21.

According to The Nation, the incident took place during the swearing-in of the new Grand Khadi of the state, at the Government House.

Legit.ng gathers that top government officials and others from the judiciary had attended the event.

The CJ was reportedly invited to the function by the protocol officer of the Government House, and took his seat before Bello arrived.

Some minutes later, before the arrival of the governor, however, the CJ was approached by his (Bello’s) chief security officer who informed him that a directive had been given by the governor, that he (Ajanah) should not be allowed to attend the function.

The CJ subsequently left the Government House and returned to his office.

The incident is thought to be connected to the face-off between the state judiciary and the executive, over the table payment of judicial staff.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Yahaya Bello directed four local government administrators in Kogi state to produce killers of 15 herdsmen within seven days.

Bello issued the ultimatum to the local government chiefs during a stakeholders meeting on security held in Lokoja on Tuesday.

He said failure to produce the perpetrators would lead to the sack of the administrators who he also accused of ineptitude and dereliction of duty.

