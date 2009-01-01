Home | News | General | Emefiele: Buhari should sustain culture of transparency in appointments - Group

- A centre has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to sustain its culture of transparency in appointing public office holders

- The centre said the President has always gotten it right on security and the economy through his competent appointees

- CESJET called on the apex bank boss and others appointees holding strategic offices in the economic sector to continue to justify the confidence reposed in them

The Centre for Social Justice Equity and Transparency, CSEJST, has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to sustain its “culture of transparency” in Nigeria's critical sectors.

The centre said sustaining the culture of transparency would serve as a panacea towards a just nation for her citizens.

CESJET reacting to the re-appointment of Godwin Emefiele as Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, said the President has always gotten it right on security and the economy through his competent appointees.

Isaac Ikpa, executive director of the group, while addressing a press conference on Tuesday, May 21, called on the apex bank boss and others appointees holding strategic offices in the economic sector to continue to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Ikpa urged the public officers to continue to render quality and selfless services to the country in the quest to make Nigeria great again.

He said: "President Muhammadu Buhari has by his action demonstrated a Pan-Nigerian spirit geared towards nation-building that requires equity and transparency in the conduct of government business."

Ikpa said President Buhari has sufficiently exhibited much in the choice of his appointments in critical sectors such as the economy and security since the advent of the administration in 2015.

He said such actions by the president are for the public good and a step towards the right direction.

He also said such action eliminates the feeling of ethnic and religious superiority which have been the bane of the myriad of the challenge confronting us as a people and a country.

"CESJET consequently calls on Godwin Emefiele and others holding strategic offices in the economic sector to continue to justify the confidence reposed in them by President Muhammadu Buhari to continue to render quality and selfless services to the country in our quest to make Nigeria great again.

"This is especially so as their actions and in-actions would either make or mar the current efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in his quest to take Nigeria to the next level to reclaim our pride of place in the comity of Nations," Ikpa said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Senate on Thursday, May 16, confirmed Godwin Emefiele as governor of the CBN for a second term that will last for five years.

The confirmation by the Senate came after the presentation of the report of its committee on banking, insurance and other financial Institutions by Rafiu Adebayo on Thursday, May 16.

The Senate on Tuesday, May 14, asked the committee to consider the request by President Muhammadu Buhari for Emefiele's reappointment.

