PDP blasts Tinubu over 'political voyage to Mecca'

- Nigeria's main opposition party PDP has accused national leader of APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of hypocrisy

- The party said Tinubu is trying to curry favour by hauling insults against PDP

- According to PDP, by travelling to faraway Mecca, Tinubu has demonstrated that he has nothing to offer towards the development of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blasted the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for resorting to hauling 'insults against the PDP to curry political relevance, ostensibly for his selfish pecuniary interests.'

PDP disclosed this in a statement made available to Legit.ng and signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, national publicity secretary of the party.

According to the PDP, by travelling to faraway Mecca, at this Ramadan period, Asiwaju Tinubu has demonstrated that he has nothing to offer towards the development of our nation.

"It is atrocious that at the time other leaders are in the Holy Land offering prayers and supplications for our nation, Asiwaju Tinubu is in Mecca for photo-ops, playing dirty politics and hauling insults at other Nigerians just to curry relevance before President Buhari."

Going further, the PDP also accused Tinubu of hypocrisy.

"The party noted that nothing but sheer hypocrisy would push Asiwaju Tinubu to engage in unholy praises of a failed administration in a desperation to avert the purported threats by certain agents of the Buhari Presidency to expose him.

"This is the same Asiwaju Tinubu, who, in January 2018, at the 15th Annual Daily Trust Dialogue, berated the Buhari administration for its nepotism, incompetence, corrupt oil subsidy regime; blaming it for the high-level poverty in our country and counseled Nigerians to be guided by their conscience in electing leaders in the 2019 general elections," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported An Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Leo Ekpenyong has admonished the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state to stop dragging the judiciary into its political propaganda.

