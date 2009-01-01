The Bible is a false book based on lies and deceit – Dr Obadele Kambon

A lecturer in the African Studies Department at the University of Ghana, Dr Obadele Kambon, has described the Holy Bible as a false book based on lies and deceit.

Dr Kambon made this declaration while speaking on an online radio, Therealafrican.com where he argued that some biblical concepts, doctrines and text were copied from the ‘Egyptian pyramid text’, ‘the coffin texts’, ‘Egyptian book of coming forth by day’ and the ‘instruction of Amenemope’.

Dr Kambon was quoted by Therealafrican.com as saying:

“We can still go and read it carved in stones, Over 5,000 years ago, there’s a depiction of the Immaculate Conception in the temple of Seti I, also Imhotep overseeing the birth of the “savior” in temples in Kemmet (Egypt).

The adulteration of the real story was during the Hyksos (people of mixed race from Europe and Asia) invasion of Egypt in 1700 BC.”

While speaking further Dr Kambon quoted some certain scriptures from the Bible, which he claimed are renditions of ancient Egyptian thoughts and works.

Proverbs 23 featured prominently in his examples of scriptures that he claimed were adopted, Legit.ng reports.

Dr Kambon then suggested that the Bible is part of a history of ploys by certain non-African people who seek to remake the world in their image.

He therefore encouraged Africans to move away from believing what he describes as fairy tales and beliefs to deal with historical documentation only.

