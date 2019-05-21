Home | News | General | President Buhari returns to Nigeria
President Buhari returns to Nigeria



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 21/05/2019 16:51:00
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday evening returned to Abuja from Saudi Arabia.

His plane touched down around 6:30 pm at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Top government officials were on ground to receive him at the airport.

The President had left Nigeria last Thursday to Saudi Arabia to perform the Muslim Umrah.

The visit was also to honour the invitation from King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to perform the Umrah.

He was accompanied by his close personal aides to the Umrah.

The President is expected to preside over the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday.

The session is the last meeting the President will be having with members of the outgoing cabinet as his second term is scheduled to be inaugurated on the 29th of May 2019.

While some members of the outgoing cabinet may be reappointed, others will give way for fresh hands in the next dispensation.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

