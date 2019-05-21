Home | News | General | Nigerian doctors who met on Instagram set to wed

A Nigerian lady, Chioma Nwakanma, has shared a beautiful story of how she met the love of her life via Instagram comments section two years ago.

Dr Chioma decided to share the good news after she got surprised while planning to surprise her man, not knowing she was in it for a big one. She had been privately planning his birthday with family and friends, not knowing they 'were playing two sides' with her and she's the only one in the dark as to this.

Chioma Nwakanma and her man at the scene of engagement

She took to Twitter to narrate the event, saying:

Who social media epp? Me!

Career and love wise. It’s as I say, “Social media is two sides of a coin, use social media to your advantage or it will use you” I met the #LOML on @healthertainer ‘s IG comment section about 2 years ago. Last night, I said Yes. I was shy #TheCCBond

Mind you, I planned this surprise party for his birthday yesterday, little did I know that all our friends and family were playing two sides and I was the only one who didn’t get the memo. I ‘planned’ my own surprise engagement party. The Surpriser got surprised #TheCCBond

