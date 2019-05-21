Home | News | General | These top 30 self love quotes will cheer you up

The most significant conflict in life is the struggle for knowing, accepting, and affirming ourselves with all our shortcomings and imperfections. When you feel that you cannot find these qualities in yourself, refer to self confidence and self love quotes. They can change your life, your attitude towards it, and most importantly towards yourself.

Reading famous statements of celebrities – politicians, actors, fashion designers – you begin to think about the meaning of life and look at the world differently involuntarily. It is not surprising, because a simple but essential meaning lies in them.

Self love quotes that can change your life

Most people who suffer from self-dislike cannot normally communicate with others and spend the lion's share of their time indulging in self-analysis, continuing to find flaws in themselves. Accepting yourself changes life radically and opens up endless possibilities.

"You yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection." – Buddha

"Your time is way too valuable to be wasting on people that can't accept who you are." – Turcois Ominek

"When I loved myself enough, I began leaving whatever wasn't healthy. This meant people, jobs, my own beliefs and habits - anything that kept me small. My judgement called it disloyal. Now I see it as self-loving." – Kim McMillen

"Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one's definition of your life, but define yourself." – Harvey Fierstein

"Love yourself enough to set boundaries. Your time and energy are precious. You get to choose how you use it. You teach people how to treat you by deciding what you will and won’t accept." – Anna Taylor

"Love yourself first and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world." – Lucille Ball

Having changed radically, many people will even be surprised at the fact that they used to be puzzled with the question, "How to love yourself?" Quotes about loving yourself contain many essential tips and lessons thanks to which anyone can accept themselves.

Self esteem quotes

Love for yourself is a natural and joyful care for yourself, for your body, mind, soul, and spirit. However, sometimes we forget about it and allow various factors to lower our self esteem. Quotes about self love can be an excellent cure for such a "disease" and return the former faith in yourself.

"A man cannot be comfortable without his own approval." – Mark Twain

"To establish true self-esteem, we must concentrate on our successes and forget about the failures and the negatives in our lives." – Denis Waitley

"Life is too short to waste any amount of time on wondering what other people think about you. In the first place, if they had better things going on in their lives, they wouldn't have the time to sit around and talk about you. What's important to me is not others' opinions of me, but what's important to me is my opinion of myself." – C. JoyBell C.

"Self-love, my liege, is not so vile a sin, as self-neglecting." – William Shakespeare

"Don’t sacrifice yourself too much, because if you sacrifice too much there’s nothing else you can give and nobody will care for you." – Karl Lagerfeld

"One of the greatest regrets in life is being what others would want you to be, rather than being yourself." – Shannon L. Alder

It is very important to love yourself. First of all, you deserve it, and second, no one will be able to love you more than you yourself.

Self care quotes

Very often, there are moments in our lives when we feel that we are powerless to do anything and prefer to give up. Sometimes people do many useless and stupid things to obtain the attention and approval of others, forgetting about the most important thing – love and respect for oneself.

"As I began to love myself I freed myself of anything that is no good for my health – food, people, things, situations, and everything that drew me down and away from myself. At first I called this attitude a healthy egoism. Today I know it is "LOVE OF ONESELF" – Charlie Chaplin

"How you love yourself is how you teach others to love you." – Rupi Kaur

"Find the love you seek, by first finding the love within yourself. Learn to rest in that place within you that is your true home." – Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

"You were born an original work of art. Stay original always. Originals cost more than imitations." – Suzy Kassem

"Self-love has very little to do with how you feel about your outer self. It's about accepting all of yourself." – Tyra Banks

"You yourself, as much as anyone in the entire universe deserves your love and affection." – Buddha

Often, many people forget about their authenticity and create a layer of insecurities around themselves. Pop that "hazard balloon" with some inspiring quotes.

Self worth quotes

Some people believe that successful people have constant and unchanging self-confidence. This is not true. There is not a single successful person who would not worry about anything. Nevertheless, outstanding people, experiencing fear, are able to cope with it, and gain self-confidence. By that, it would be helpful to know their statements about self-confidence.

"When you’re different, sometimes you don’t see the millions of people who accept you for what you are. All you notice is the person who doesn’t." – Jodi Picoult

"Because one believes in oneself, one doesn’t try to convince others. Because one is content with oneself, one doesn’t need others’ approval. Because one accepts oneself, the whole world accepts him or her." – Lao Tzu

"Each time we face our fear, we gain strength, courage, and confidence in the doing." – Theodore Roosevelt

"The moment you doubt whether you can fly, you cease for ever to be able to do it." – J. M. Barrie

"Trust yourself. Create the kind of self that you will be happy to live with all your life. Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny, inner sparks of possibility into flames of achievement." – Golda Meir

"Success is most often achieved by those who don't know that failure is inevitable." – Coco Chanel

Do not let fear and other people's opinion be a handicap on your way to success and happiness. Famous and successful people have definitely push it away from their life path and now teach you to do the same thing.

Self confidence quotes

It is challenging for a modern human to remain oneself in the endless stream of ideas, information, public opinion. Often they border on harsh and unpunished criticism. He or she begins to feel guilty for not wanting to accept the concept of ​​a majority. This is where fear of objection and insecurity comes from. Wise quotes of people who have already overcome these fears can help you become a better and more confident version of yourself.

"Once we believe in ourselves, we can risk curiosity, wonder, spontaneous delight, or any experience that reveals the human spirit." – E.E. Cummings

"Think like a queen. A queen if not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness." – Oprah

"I do not believe in taking the right decision, I take a decision and make it right." – Muhammad Ali Jinnah

"To overcome fear is the quickest way to gain your self-confidence." – Roy T. Bennett

"You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, ‘I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along." – Eleanor Roosevelt

"Have confidence that if you have done a little thing well, you can do a bigger thing well too." – David Storey

Why do people need self confidence and self love quotes? Public opinion and network culture are the scourge of our time. With the development of the internet, blogging, and social networks, we were able to not only promote and disseminate our thoughts and ideas but also influence other people's opinions. Losing your authenticity and self love has become a big problem, and you are not the only one with this problem. The quotes above prove that being yourself and being confident will lead you to success.

