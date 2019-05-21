Home | News | General | Top facts about The Gifted Blair Redford that will wow you

Having excellent vocal, screen and stage presence are skills that one perfects over time. Engaging the audience while taking on another character also demands confidence, a good memory of the lines, and proper use of dramatic principles and techniques. One of the people who have mastered these skills is Blair Redford, whose creative insight makes him ranked high in the list of Hollywood actors. He is handsome, charming and devoted to his career.

Image: instagram.com, @blairredford

Source: Instagram

David Blair Redford was born on the 27th of July 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia. Blair Redford parents were excited to have him. His mother, Deborah Warner Corrao, is also an actress who starred alongside her son in the television show titled Satisfaction. Details about the actor’s father are scarce.

His nationality is American, and his Zodiac sign is Leo. Today, Blair Redford age is 35 years. While many people assume that Blair Redford Native American, his ancestry is mixed. Blair Redford ethnicity is Irish-French-German-Native American. He now resides in Los Angeles, California.

Blair Redford profile summary

Childhood and early life

Redford was raised in Canton, Georgia. As he grew up in this suburb, his mother Deborah did her best to ensure that her son got the best care and attention that she could offer. Redford obtained his high school education from Sequoyah High School where he was a gifted tennis player. After graduating from high school, he got several scholarships but chose to forego them all to pursue a career in acting.

Image: instagram.com, @blairredford

Source: Instagram

Blair Redford height and other measurements

Actor Redford has an athletic body build. His height is 5 feet 11 inches (180cm/ 1.8m.) He is yet to disclose his body weight to the public. The handsome actor has dark brown hair, and his eyes are dark brown as well. His hair makes him more attractive. Details about his shoe size or size of clothes are not known yet.

Career path

After completing his high school education, Redford began working at the Georgia Renaissance Festival during the summer. He performed stunts under the alias Rusty Compass, who was a pirate. Blair later received an open call from Warner Bros. to become a member of the WB Road Crew. He worked with the crew for about one and a half years before moving to Los Angeles to pursue his passion. Soon, he became a television and movie star.

His television roles include 2004’s Blue Collar TV where he featured in the Episode 'Vacations.' In July 2005, he was cast in the soap opera 'The Young and the Restless' as Scotty Grainger. He left the show in February 2006. He also appeared in 'Voodoo Moon' as the Evil Young Man in 2006. In 2007, he featured in the Episode ''Tomorrow’s So Far Away' as Ross St. Marie in the show 'October Road.' The same year saw him acting as Marcus in the show 'Cane'. Between 2007 and 2008, he replaced Adrian Bellani as Miguel Lopez-Fitzgerald in the show 'Passions.'

In 2008, the actor was cast as Miguel in the Episode 'Prom Night' in the T.V. show 'Lincoln Heights.' The following year, he featured in 'FlashForward' as Joel and Troy Billings in 'CSI: Miami.' In 2010, Redford was cast as Oscar in '90210', Arturo/Ryan Boone in 'Huge,' and Moth in 'Betwixt.' Between 2011 and 2013, he played Tyler Mendoza in 'Switched at birth' and Ethan Whitehorse in 'The Lying Game.' In 2013, he was Zach Hayes in the second season of 'Beauty & the Beast' and Luke Holland in 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.'

Between 2014 and 2015, he was in the television show titled 'Satisfaction' as Simon Waverly, a male escort. In this USA Network show, his biological mother Deborah acted as his on-screen mother. In 2015, he played Cody in 'The Red Road.' From 2017 to date, he has been acting as Thunderbird/ John Proudstar in the show 'The Gifted.'

Image: instagram.com, @blairredford

Source: Instagram

The Gifted is the television show that has earned Redford numerous fans and fame due to the excellent execution of his character. As The Gifted Thunderbird, he is the headstrong leader of an underground society. In this superhero series that is based on Marvel Comics’ X Men, and produced by 20th century Fox, parents are on the hide-out. The move follows the discovery that their children have mutated and now possess supernatural abilities. So far, the show has two thrilling seasons.

Thunderbird The Gifted has also featured in several films. His first film was 'Slip' in 2005 where he played Peter. In 2006’s 'The Other Side,' he was Reaper #3. In 2008, he played Nash Rambler in the horror-comedy 'Dance of the Dead' by Lions Gate Entertainment and Ghost House Pictures, and Army Fighter Pilot #1 in 'The Day the Earth Stood Still.' 2010 saw him starring in the short movie, 'Ugly, Strong and Dignified' as The Duke. The same year, he was cast as Bumper Band Member/James in 'Burlesque.'

In 2014, he appeared as himself in 'V/H/S: Viral' and in 2015, he played Billy in 'A Girl Like Grace.' Redford has also acted as the drunken guy in the 2016 film, 'Siren.' Blair Redford The Gifted was ranked 17th on the list of TV’s Sexiest Man of 2011 by BuddyTV. He is also known for being Jay’s voice in the 2013 video game Beyond: Two Souls.

Net worth

From his acting career, Blair has received wallet-fattening cheques. He is yet to disclose the amount of money that he bagged from each acting role. However, he is now a wealthy man who can afford a luxurious lifestyle. His net worth is estimated to be approximately $300,000.

Image: instagram.com, @blairredford

Source: Instagram

Relationships and marriage

Thunderbird The Gifted is a private person when it comes to his off-screen life and intimate relationships. He has successfully remained tight-lipped about his romantic relationships. A while back, he was spotted at a function together with Jessica Michel Serfaty. Rumour started circulating that Jessica was Blair Redford girlfriend. However, the rumours were extinguished after photos of Jessica and her beau surfaced online. Presently, Blair Redford wife or girlfriend is not known in the public domain. Some people assume that he is still single and is yet to become a father.

Hobbies and interests

Thunderbird enjoys travelling and photography. On several occasions, he has uploaded photos of his travelling escapades on his social media platforms.

Presence on social media

Actor Redford keeps in touch with his fans regularly through his verified Twitter and Instagram accounts. On his Instagram page, he has about 123k followers. His official Twitter page has over 59.3k followers. On these platforms, he informs his audience about the new developments in his career. He also posts images captured during his travelling adventures.

Actor Blair Redford is passionate about acting. He has previously foregone higher education to become an actor who is best known as Thunderbird in the series titled 'The Gifted.' The actor remains tongue-tied when it comes to his personal and intimate relationships. Although details of his love life are not known, the world loves and appreciates his input in the film and television industry. In the future, his fans anticipate seeing him in more movies and television series.

[embedded content]

