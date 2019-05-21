Home | News | General | What you should know about the dashing Norman Kali

Although Norman Kali may not be a familiar name amongst most fans of the ABC hit series Lost, Kali is undoubtedly an iconic production assistant for most blockbusters such as this hit series. Most people do not recognize him, but it is evident that they appreciate his work. Unlike Kali, his long-term girlfriend Evangeline Lily is one of the most familiar faces in Hollywood not only because of her beauty but also for her acting skills.

Image: thefamouspeople.com

Source: UGC

Norman Kali is a super-skilled production assistant who is not only handsome but also very creative. His works always tend to leave his fans' breath taken.

Norman Kali profile summary

Full name: Norman Kali

Norman Kali Nationality: Hawaiian and American

Hawaiian and American Profession : Production assistant and actor

: Production assistant and actor Girlfriend: Nicole Evangeline Lily

Nicole Evangeline Lily Children: 2

Norman Kali bio

When it comes to some celebrities such as Norman Kali, there is a tendency to lack specific details regarding him such as when he was born, his age, his early life, or even his educational background. Kali is one of the most private celebrities who tend to enjoy living a secluded life away from the public eye. Although most of his fans may reveal some disappointment due to lack of specific details regarding him, it is, however, crystal clear that Norman has no intentions of disclosing the information.

However, since celebrities such as J.Cole who have always regarded themselves as private have begun opening up about their lives and early life in their music, admirers of Kali can only pray that the production assistant will one day open up about his life perhaps through a movie he produces. The one obvious thing is that Norman is a talented production assistant. He is famous for his work in Tears of the Sun (2003) and Tropic Thunder (2008).

Despite being a production assistant, Kali is also an actor and has starred in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013). The irony is that Kali's long-term girlfriend Evangeline Lily is not a private person. She is very forthcoming about details fans want to know, such as when and where she was born, when she ventured into acting, when her birthday is, and also her educational background. Norman has however revealed that he has an ethnic descent, was born and raised in Hawaii, and holds dual nationality of American and Hawaiian.

READ ALSO: CNN Brianna Keilar bio: age, pregnancy, husband, divorce, net worth

Who is Evangeline Lily?

Evangeline Lily is a Canadian actress who was born in Fort Saskatchewan in Alberta on August 3, 1979. Her birth name was Nicole Evangeline Lily. Despite being born in Alberta, Nicole was raised in British Columbia by her mother, who was a produce manager and her father, who was a home economics teacher. Nicole is the middle sibling and has a younger and elder sister. The acting was not a passion for this beauty, In fact, most people are impressed due to her outstanding acting skills, yet she never saw acting as a career.

Nicole began her acting career after being approached by a Ford Modeling Agency. The agent approached her as she was walking down the streets of Kelowna, British Columbia and gave her a business card. She did not call the agent immediately. After some time had passed, Lily took her phone and called the agent who landed her specific roles in commercials and non-speaking parts in television shows such as Smallville and Kingdom Hospital.

Later on, there were auditions for the television series Lost. Although Lily did not expect to be cast, her friend was adamant that she would get the role and made her audition for the series. An estimate of 75 women auditioned for the part of the character Kate Austen. When the writer and co-creator Damon Lindelof sat with his executive producer and co-creator J.J. Abrams to review the cast, Damon came across the auditioning tape of Lily and knew immediately that she was the one. Lily managed to get the part of Kate Austen.

Despite her success in landing the role, it was problematic to acquire a work visa to allow her to enter the United States. After nearly twenty times of trying to get the work visa, Lily was eventually given one, and she proceeded to Hawaii for the filming of the series. She landed one day late but managed to pick up to where the rest had reached. The role of Kate Austen got her so much recognition from fans, and even went ahead to win a Screens Actors Guild Award for the character in the ABC program Lost (2004-2010).

Image: yuweng.info

Source: UGC

Lily also received a Golden Globe Award nomination for her Kate Austen role in Lost. Over time, Nicole has featured in so many films. Some of her honourable mentions include her role as Connie James in The Hurt Locker (2008), the part of Bailey Tallet in Real Steel (2011), and the character Tauriel in The Hobbit film series (2013 and 2014). Lily has also featured as the super-hero Hope van Dyne/Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Ant-Man (2015), the super-hero Hope van Dyne/Wasp in the 2018 movie Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Evangeline Lily and Norman Kali relationship

Since Evangeline Lily is among the list of some of the most elegant actresses in Canada and America, it is no surprise that her fans are always on the internet searching who Evangeline Lily partner is, if Evangeline Lily boyfriend is also an actor, or even who make up Evangeline Lily family. To bring an end to all your searches regarding the personal life of Nicole, here is a glimpse at her relationships.

Before meeting the dapper production assistant, this hot Canadian actress was married to a fellow Canadian by the name of Murray Hone. The couple tied the knot in 2003. Although most people were looting for the successful marriage of the couple, Murray and Lily split ways in 2004. The couple had no children during the period in which they were a union. Later on, after the divorce, Nicole managed to find solace in the comfort of the English actor Dominic Monaghan from 2004 to 2009.

After ending the relationship with the English actor, Lily bumped into the dapper production assistant Norman. The two began a relationship in the following year, starting as friends, and soon developing into lovers. The couple welcomed their first child on May 23, 2011, a boy whom they named Kahekili Kali. Their relationship continued to blossom making the couple welcome their second born, a daughter, in October 2015. If you have always been on your computer trying to ask if Evangeline Lily children are both boys, the answer is no.

Perhaps the major question most people tend to search for online is "Who Evangeline Lily husband is?" It is no secret that Nicole and Norman have been together for quite an extended period. However, despite this long relationship, the couple has not yet made it official by walking down the aisle and chattering to each other the magic words 'I do.' Given their undeniable chemistry, fans can only hope and pray that they will see Evangeline sending the 'Save the Date' cards to her friends pretty soon.

One of the most admired shows in the world is Tears of the Sun. It goes down in the book of history as a favourite of most people in the world. The masterpiece is a work of the talented Norman Kali. The talented man is proving that he is a force to reckon with in the film industry.

[embedded content]

READ ALSO: Actress Essence Atkins bio: age, height, twin sister, husband, kids

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...