30 timeless anime quotes that every fan should know!

Every anime fan knows how heartfelt and beautiful these films are, and how each one of them teaches a valuable lesson or two. They are also very quotable, which means that there are a lot of memorable lines that have remained in the hearts of fans forever. Anime quotes are very special to the admirers of this genre, and they inspire a lot of people in their everyday life!

No matter if there is a happy or sad outcome in the film you just watched, all of them contain some life wisdom that can help anyone at one point. Even funny anime quotes are remembered by enthusiasts for a long time and are made into amusing memes.

There are thousands of cartoons created in this genre, which means that the memorable lines said by the inspiring characters are countless. The entire purpose of these animated films is to teach people the meaning of love, show the basis behind real friendships and give them hope for the better. So, there are plenty of quotable sayings that powerfully touch these topics.

Top 30 inspirational anime quotes

We chose some of the best anime quotes that every massive fan of the genre knows. You will see the famous anime quotes about love and life, as well as anime sad quotes. Some of the anime inspirational quotes can significantly influence people’s lives. These lines from our favourite nostalgic films will warm your heart and make you reminisce the old times.

Anime sad quotes

Some people view this genre as cartoons for children, and this point of view is wrong on many levels. Very frequently, anime can break people’s hearts with the saddening plots and soul-crushing lines. In particular, there are a few deep anime quotes which can tug on your heartstrings every time you hear them.

“I’ll never resent you, or hate you, or hurt you. Not ever. Not you or anyone. I’d rather die. So If I’m killed, I’ll face my killer with a smile. And I’ll tell them that it’s okay because it won’t be their fault for doing it. It’ll just be that they don’t know any better. I’ll die hopeful, that my death might have helped them to understand someday.” – Photo, “Kino’s Journey”

The character who these words belong to is called Photo, and in the story, she was a slave. The gut-wrenching monologue about death from her made a lot of people struggle to hold back their tears. Her attitude during this episode of the show teaches us some important values.

“The thing I wished for destroyed my whole family. I brought all this suffering down on my family because I made a wish for my dad without knowing what he really wanted.” – Kyoko Sakura, “Madoka Magica”

The cartoon “Madoka Magica” makes you think deeply and appreciate things that you have. The character of the story, Kyoko, lost her family because of making one wish and was left alone in the world without anyone to stand up for her. That is why she had to grow mentally and become stronger.

“Humans die. Animals die. Plants die. Even soul reapers die. It’s the arch of the universe. Everything that comes to life eventually ceases to exist.” – Baraggan Louisenbairn, “Bleach”

This quote from anime “Bleach” shows us that the reality of life is inevitable, and things come and go. It is quite depressing when you look at it for the first time, but you also start feeling better when you accept this sad truth.

“I bet dead people are easier to get along with.” – Crona, “Soul Eater”

The upbringing of Crona, the sword master from “Soul Eater”, was not perfect, which is why this character had such an outlook on life. It is sad when you think about Crona’s worldview being formed by lack of love, care, and understanding.

“The loneliest people are the kindest. The saddest people smile the brightest. The most damaged people are the wisest. All because they don’t wish to see anyone else suffer the way they did.” – Jellal Fernandes, “Fairy Tail”

Remember Jellal from the hit series “Fairy Tail”? He had a share of his own painful experiences in life, which is why he is so emotionally connected with depressed people. This quote makes you think about how life sometimes can be unfair on bright and kind people.

Image: facebook.com, @jellal.fernandez.31586 (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

“Are you listening, god? The thing is, mom and dad don’t like each other anymore. And it’s my fault for being such a useless daughter.” – Hatori Shikishima, “Alice & Zouroku”

The quote by Hatori from “Alice & Zouroku” hits home particularly hard for those people who were forced to watch their parents fall apart and felt like it is their fault. Hatori said it in such an authentic voice that everyone’s hearts broke for this lovely girl at this moment, wishing for her to stop blaming herself and find happiness.

“I don’t have any goals for the future. So long as I can get out of my home and far away, I don’t care.” — Yuugo Hachiken, “Gin no Saji (Silver Spoon)”

The young boy Yugo’s sad story was based on the fact that he felt unable to succeed academically like his peers and compared himself to them. Such children exist in every school, which makes the protagonist easy to relate to.

“I don’t want to forget today. I want to remember the time I spent with you today - even the little things. But even more than that, I don’t want to stop being friends with you! If that day comes then I won’t be happy even if I’m able to remember you.” — Kaori Fujimiya, “Isshukan Friends (One-Week Friends)”

The unique anime “One-Week Friends” features the young Kaori who forgets her friends every week. Eventually, she gets attached and does not want to forget all the beautiful memories she had with them. This heartbreaking monologue makes us appreciate one of the most valuable things that are always with us — memories.

“Having happy and beautiful memories won’t always bring you salvation. The more beautiful a memory is, the more painful it can become.” — Isla, “Plastic Memories”

The point Isla makes is that the good memories come to an end, and sometimes it is best not to grow very close to someone because eventually the farewell will take place and it will break your heart. Whether you agree or not, this line gives us a lot of things to consider.

“Just because someone is important to you, it doesn’t necessarily mean that that person is good. Even if you knew that person was evil… People cannot win against their loneliness.” – Gaara, “Naruto”

Gaara from the famous series “Naruto” understands life, and he knows that not all people who mean a lot to us are necessarily right. Sometimes you can hold flawed people dear to your heart and excuse their behaviour just because you are lonely.

These lines are sad, but luckily, our next section is more inspiring and uplifting.

Anime quotes about life

Life has so many different sides, and every cartoon character sees it in their unique way, which is why quotes from anime are so diverse and inspiring. Some of the best motivational anime quotes touch the topic of life and provide different perspectives on it.

“I want…to change things. I want to believe that anything can be changed. The moment I met you, a new world opened up for me. You see, after wandering in the darkness for so long, a light brought me happiness. It’s all thanks to you.” — Chrono, “Chrono Crusade”

Chrono shows how much this special person means to him by saying that he now lives differently, thanks to all the wholesome feelings in his heart.

“We are all like fireworks. We climb, shine, and always go our separate ways and become further apart. But even if that time comes, let’s not disappear like a firework, and continue to shine forever.” — Hitsugaya Toshiro, “Bleach”

The wise character Hitsugaya Toshiro compares people and their life paths to fireworks, and there is definitely some truth in this creative metaphor. Despite looking like a boy, the man is more than one hundred years old, which demonstrates why he is so mature and brave.

“Don’t be so quick to throw away your life. No matter how disgraceful or embarrassing it may be, you need to keep struggling to find your way out until the very end.” — Clare, “Claymore”

The protagonist of “Claymore”, Clare, may not be physically strong, but she demonstrates a fair share of bravery and is ready for every challenge. She is a fighter, and this famous line can describe her entire nature.

“As the living, it is our responsibility to carry out the wishes of the ones who are gone.” – Akame, “Akame Ga Kill!”

Sometimes you realise that people who are long gone were humans with their purposes and wishes, and it is important to honour what they wanted. The young lead anti-heroine of “Akame Ga Kill!”, also understands this wisdom.

“That’s right… This world is cruel. It hit me that living was like a miracle.” – Mikasa Ackerman, “Attack on Titan”

Many people have a hard time realising that life is a miracle. The character from the popular show “Attack on Titan”, Mikasa Ackerman, got hit by this realisation.

“New experiences are what makes life worth living.” – Leticia Draculea, “Mondaji Tachi”

Every one of us has a dream to experience something new at least once in our life. When you travel, try new things and meet interesting people, it feels like you are living to the fullest. If you are an anime lover, just remember the first time you got acquainted with your favourite cartoon or series!

“The future is something that you build by yourself.” – Ami Mizuno, “Sailor Moon”

“Sailor Moon” anime is nostalgic for many people, and we all remember the sweet Sailor Mercury, known as Ami Mizuno in her civilian form. She had a lot of memorable lines on the show, but the one about building your own future is especially true and relevant.

“Being angry consumes energy and makes me tired. So I’d rather apologise, even if I’m not at fault. Besides, we get along, and we both want to stay friends. Prolonging an awkward situation out of stubbornness is just silly.” – Tanaka, “Tanaka-Kun wa Itsumo Kedaruge”

Tanaka is a character who does not express his emotions lightly but stands for things that are important to him. One of his beliefs is that anger and stubbornness consume a lot of energy, and sometimes it is better just to apologise and find common ground.

“Life that has been lost cannot be brought back again. That very truth is what shows us the meaning and value of living.” – Roy Mustang, “Fullmetal Alchemist”

One of the main characters in “Fullmetal Alchemist”, Roy Mustang, is a war hero who has seen everything. He has reached a true understanding of life because he was face-to-face with death and knows that life is the most precious thing we could ever have.

“The moment you find the courage to give up your life for someone… would be the moment you understand love.” – Kenshin Himura, “Rurouni Kenshin”

Sometimes we think we love someone when in reality it is just admiration and affection. However, the moment we are ready to give our life for them, we understand the meaning of unconditional love. Kenshin Himura captures it in his speech perfectly.

On to the next section — timeless love quotes!

Anime quotes about love

The feeling of love can be the happiest one in the world, as well as the most painful. There are plenty of animated movies and series that explore this feeling. The anime love quotes have captured different sides of this emotion perfectly. There are a lot of inspiring anime quotes about love, which help us to understand it better.

“Love is simply an electrical bug in the human neural circuit.” – Akasaka Ryuunosuke, “The Pet Girl of Sakurasou”

The story features the daily life and struggles of regular students. One of the essential characters is Ryuunosuke Akasaka, who is intelligent, but a reclusive person that has issues with friendships. The young dormitory resident has unusual views on love, stating that it is nothing more than a chemical reaction.

“Love is like a mirror that reflects your bad side. Especially when it’s unrequited, you get envious, jealous, prejudiced, and resentful. You have to face all sorts of emotions, but there’s no reason to find that shameful.” – Margery Daw, “Shakugan No Shana”

Even though love can be a beautiful feeling, it can also uncover the person’s worst sides, in case the object of affections does not return them. To Margery Daw, love is still an inevitable part of life, and emotions are not something to be ashamed of.

“Love, passion, why do we get caught up by such troublesome feelings? The mind couldn’t ever get things straight, and you lose control to know what is sensible. Deep down, it’s all so vexing.” – Usui Takumi, “Maid Sama!”

The backstory behind this heartfelt monologue is an unlikely romance between a rich boy who has a sassy demeanour and a president of the student council who is incredibly stubborn. For Usui Takumi, love and feelings are complicated.

“You aren’t happy even if you’re with them. It makes me nervous. Nothing happened like I thought it would. It isn’t fun. But I still want to be with them.” — Taichi Mashima, “Chihayafuru”

Taichi Mashima delivers a powerful line about his understanding of relationships. He is not happy even after winning his beloved person’s heart and being with them not meet his expectations, but he still does not want to leave them.

“Even if I lose this feeling, I’m sure I’ll just fall in love with you all over again.” - Syaoran Li, “Cardcaptor Sakura”

The classic love confession from Syaoran Li makes everyone wish they had the love which is as pure and real as his and his significant other, Sakura's.

“Of course I’ll stay with you… No matter what happens. Forever and ever.” – Nagisa Furukawa, “Clannad”

Nagisa Furukawa confesses how she feels towards the love of her life, Tomoya Okazaki. She is ready to give her heart, soul and everything to the one she has deep feelings for, and stay with him for the rest of her life.

“No matter which love line, what time, or where I am, I will always love you. I’ll say it one more time, I love you.” — Okabe, “Steins; Gate”

This animated movie features multiple timelines, and the character Okabe is able to cross all of them. In a romantic and sweet plot twist, it turns out that in every one of the universes he searches for his soulmate, Kurisu, and loves her in all of them. His feelings for her are stronger than space and time, and they are constant in a world that changes all the time.

“I’ll always be by your side, just like the wind that flows through your hair.” — Yagami Kazuma, “Kaze no Stigma”

Comparing love to the wind is exceptionally smart because when we walk, it is always with us. Yagami Kazuma’s love is eternal like the wind.

“On that day, you taught me that solitude is painful! I understand that so well right now. I have family, and I have friends but if you’re gone… To me… It will be the same as being alone.” —Haruno Sakura, “Naruto”

Sakura Haruno from the iconic series “Naruto” has strong feelings towards Sasuke, to the point that she feels like she would not be able to live without him. The dramatic confession by Sakura is undoubtedly one of the strongest lines of this character.

“If it’s possible for one person to be hurt by another, then it’s possible for that person to be healed by another.” – Sohma Hatori, “Fruits Basket.”

If someone broke your heart, then you deserve for it to be healed by somebody else who is better for you — this is the motto of Sohma Hatori from “Fruits Basket”. Every person is worthy of having their special someone.

“It is love which can make us strong, but it's also love, which can make us weak.” — Makarov Dreyar, “Fairy Tail”

One of the most popular animated movies “Fairy Tail” features the wise Guild Master Makarov Dreyar, who provided the fans with plenty of quotable sayings. In particular, this old man has some thoughts about love — while it can make us stronger, it can also reveal our most vulnerable spots. Love is a feeling that can have so many different incarnations.

Even if you have never seen a movie or series of this genre, we are sure that these beautiful anime quotes have inspired you to watch one. If you are a long-time fan, we believe you had a wonderful time reminiscing all these memorable lines and characters who brought them to life!

