2019 WWE Money in the Bank: Highlights, grades, and full results

Forget about the 'Game of Thrones' series, the WWE Money in the Bank 2019 contest delivered one of the most entertaining and thrilling bouts that saw top superstars compete for glory. The annual event took place at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, featuring both men and women's ladder matches among others, with winners guaranteed hefty prizes.

In the men's category, the battle for the briefcase featured Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Ricochet, Ali, Randy Orton, Andrade, Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, and Brock Lesnar, who replaced Sami Zay. On the other side, the women's match featured Bayley, Mandy Rose, Ember Moon, Carmella, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Naomi and Nikki Cross, who replaced Alexa Bliss.

WWE Money in the Bank 2019 results

This year's WWE Money in the Bank produced huge surprises in different categories, including the main event. So, what are the results, who are the winners and what grades did each bout scoop?

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

One of the significant shocks on Sunday night saw Brock Lesnar stun WWE enthusiasts by winning the Men's ladder match. Lesnar replaced ex-NXT Champion Sami Zayn who was attacked backstage before joining the stage. The event began with seven participants fighting and breaking stuff looking for opportunities to get to the top of the ladder. After several minutes of struggling, it was Ali who finally got the chance to grab the briefcase. His efforts to seal his fate were interrupted when Lesnar made a sudden appearance in the match after his music blared in the right time. Lesnar rushed to the ring and knocked Ali from the top of the ladder before unhooking the briefcase to secure the contact, leaving the other competitors in shock.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

Grade: A+

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

There was another surprise package in women's match when Bayley stunned former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella to win the ladder match. It was a bad start for Camella who had earlier injured her knee before returning to action. She was knocked off the top of a ladder by Rose's associate Sonya Deville.

Rose was on her way to get the briefcase with the help of Deville, but Bayley knocked them both off the top, to cash in on her Money in the Bank contract title.

Winner: Bayley

Grade: A

Bayley crowned SmackDown Women Champion

Moments after winning the ladder match, Bayley took advantage of the Becky Lynch-Charlotte Flair rivalry to win her second title of the night. Lacey Evans punched Becky, giving Flair the edge to win the SmackDown Championship. However, Bayley cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Flair then pinned her down to secure her double.

Winner: Bayley

Grade: A-

Universal Champion Seth Rollins overcame AJ Styles

Seth Rollins retained the Universal Championship in a thrilling encounter against AJ Styles. Rollins narrowly lost his title to Styles before making a stunning comeback to defend his crown. Rollins turned a stomp into a Styles Clash then intercepted the Phenomenal Forearm and later made the decisive Curb Stomp to seal the match. The two RAW stars displayed great sportsmanship by shaking hands after their wrestling masterclass.

Winner: Seth Rollins

Grade: A

RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans

RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch retained her RAW title by edging out Lacey Evans in her first match of the night. Lynch countered into a Dis-Arm-Her and made Evans tap out to reclaim her crown comfortably.

Winner: Becky Lynch

Grade: C-

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston overcame Kevin Owen

Kofi Kingston maintained his impressive record in WWE Championship after dominating Kevin Owens to claim the title. Kingston's previous victory was against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to win WWE's most prestigious belt. Owen's somersault attempt on Kingston failed, and the dread-locked star knee Owen in the back to finish him off with a Trouble in Paradise 1-2-3 to remain champion.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

Grade: A

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Tony Nese vs Ariya Daivari

Tony Nese defended his first Cruiserweight Championship following a hard-fought triumph over Ariya Daivari. Nese came close to losing his title after Daivari made a devastating Larriot, but the champion kicked out before the count of three. Nese retaliated by successfully hitting his rival with a knee to the face, to pick up the victory.

Winner: Tony Nese

Grade: B

Steel Cage Match: Shane McMahon vs The Miz

It was a controversial win for Shane McMahon who overcame The Miz in a Steel Cage Match. Miz hit McMahon with a Skull Crushing Finale on a steel chair and should have won the match. However, McMahon tricked the referee by placing his foot on the bottom of the rope to break the count. According to the rules, the referee should have kept on counting since there are no rope breaks in a steel the cage match. McMahon capitalized on the controversial moment that favoured him to regroup. He climbed out of the cage by letting loose of his shirt while The Miz held on to it.

Winner: Shane McMahon

Grade: B

United States Championship: Rey Mysterio vs Samoa Joe

Another controversial match in the WWE Money in the Bank saw Rey Mysterio defeat Samoa Joe to win his first ever US Championship title. Mysterio countered a powerbomb into a hurricanrana pinning combination for the 1-2-3 to edge out Joe. However, the argument was that Joe's shoulder was always up when the referee counted from one to three. A furious Joe could not believe losing his title and decided to hit back at Mysterio after the bout with three Urinagis in front of the new champion's son Dominic.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

Grade: B-

Backstage attack: Roman Reigns vs Elias

Fans were treated to a rare WWE drama at backstage when Elias attacked Roman Reigns with a guitar when Reigns was getting ready for their match. Elias later went out to the ring for a musical performance but was ambushed by Reigns as he was getting ready to leave. Reigns caught Elias with a Superman punch on the stage and brought him into the ring. The bell rang and Reigns hit with a devastating Spear to win the match.

Winner: Roman Reigns

Grade: B-

WWE Money in the Bank 2019 will go down as one of the most energetic and exciting events with plenty of surprises and new winners. Few wrestling stars managed to retain their titles, while others conceded defeat. The WWE universe will be waiting to see if the current champions will defend their accolades in 2020, or will we witness new faces clinching the briefcase?

[embedded content]

