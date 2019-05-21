Home | News | General | Akwa Ibom releases funds for projects’ completion
ERGP 7% target not achievable by 2020 — Udoma
Fulanisation agenda: Obasanjo seeks to divide Nigeria in his old age – FG

Akwa Ibom releases funds for projects’ completion



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 21/05/2019 20:47:00
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Works, Akparawa Ephraim Inyangeyen, yesterday, announced that the state government had released enough funds to ensure projects completion across the state.
alt
Udom Emmanuel Governor Akwa Ibom State

He disclosed this while inspecting progress of work at Eket remodelling project within the Liverpool area at Atabong Junction. He also supervised demolition exercise of some structures that were on the right of way and whose compensations had been fully paid.

According to the Works Commissioner, Governor Udom Emmanuel had given directives that all jobs should be completed, adding it was expedient to work and put extraordinary efforts towards the completion of phase 1 of Eket remodeling project.

2 private guards arrested over attack on Innoson Motors’ lawyer(Opens in a new browser tab)

“We are going to get Eket project completed.  Eket people need the project, the state governor needs the project, so we are doing everything to ensure that the Eket remodelling phase 1 is completed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner’s team visited the 14km Odoro-Ikpe-Ìkpe Ikot Nkon-Obotme-Arochukwu road in Ini Local Government Area of the state, to also access the level of work done on the bridge.

He expressed disappointment for not being able to drive through the bridge. However, Managing Director of Peculiar  Construction Firm, which is handling the job, promised that the bridge would be ready for use soonest.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 130