As AI camera smartphones soar: P33 battery lasts up to 80 hours —iTel

By Prince Osuagwu

Smartphone maker, iTel has officially announced the introduction of an Artificial Intelligence, AI, camera smartphone, P33, which battery lasts up to 80 hours before running down.

Introducing the smartphone recently, Marketing Communications manager of iTel, Oke Umurhohwo, said since smartphones are still predominantly communications devices, his company found it imperative to design one that can enable users make calls and send text messages, all day, without having to worry about a low battery.

He said the phone’s 4000mAh battery controlled by artificial intelligence, AI power master, keeps power consumption on the device highly reduced.

The device enables users go up to 80 hours with normal use, 22 hours continual 3G phone call, and 350 hours standby time with a sim card.

Furthermore, the power-saving mode intelligently adjusts the phone’s performance to WLAN, Bluetooth, data, display brightness and other apps to extend battery life by 35 per cent at most.

According to him: “Nigeria deserves the best and that is why we introduced the phone in Nigeria. When there is a seamless interplay between hardware and software as well as affordable pricing, you get a smartphone worth talking about. One of such is the new power hero in the market – itel P33. It is fully equipped with innovative technology features like AI-powered big battery, big screen, and many more. Interestingly, these features are available at a shockingly affordable price.”

Other features of the device include a 5.5″ HD+ IPS full screen display and a fashionable gradation blue colour.

Despite having a plastic back cover, the itel P33 comes in a svelt and slim package which makes it easy to hold. At the back is a multi-functional fingerprint sensor that guarantees security against prying eyes. In situations where your fingers are not accessible, there’s a face unlock for more secure access.

Camera

The itel P33 features a dual rear camera setup with 8.0MP + an assistant camera and a 5.0MP selfie camera. The camera certainly takes good photos in both well-lit and poor lighting settings. The portrait mode allows users to take an artistic portrait with bokeh effects. The customised feature – Face Beauty V2.0, which is created for the chocolate skin colour, makes user’s face look slimmer, ruddy and smooth in real-time.

Storage and security

Complementing the fingerprint sensor is a facial identification scanner. This combination means improved security. With all the videos, pictures, screenshots, movies and documents you love right at your fingertips, itel P33 enables the user do much more with its 16GB ROM that is expandable up to 32GB with a memory card. This is a 140 per cent increase compared to its predecessor, itel P32.

The device is also powered by Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition). This OS comes with app platform optimisations designed to reduce mobile data usage and sustain the battery life for a longer period of time.

Immersive display

The itel P33 has a distinctly sharper and more saturated display, which gives users comfort when watching videos, playing games or reading e-books. It dons a 5.5″ HD+ IPS full screen while its twin, the itel P33 Plus comes with a 6.0″ IPS FullScreenDisplay and a fashionable gradation blue colour.

