Manchester United sack manager in ruthless summer shake-up

- Ricky Sbragia has been sacked by Manchester United after poor run of results

- The Scottish became the first to be fired by the Red Devils in what appears to be a major shakeup at the club

- Reports claim some others might likely follow suit in a bid to rebuild the club to top form

Manchester United have terminated the appointment of their reserve team manager Ricky Sbragia in a ruthless manner.

The 62-year-old become the first victim of a summer shake-up at Old Trafford with Warren Joyce set to return.

Joyce is out of job at the moment after quitting his Australian club Melbourne City - owned by Manchester City, after failing to qualify for the Asian Champions League.

The Mirror reports that the sack of Sbragia signals the start of a major shake up at the club at all levels.

Just like their senior team, the Red Devils' age grade teams are lagging behind their rival clubs - hence, the need for a review of their set-up.

United were beaten by Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Youth Cup, which Liverpool eventually emerged champions.

The Scotsman was appointed Man United's U23 boss in 2017 but his arrival was not enough to improve their performances.

He was said to have helped discover stars like Darren Fletcher and Kieran Richardson when he was in the reserve team role between 2002-2005. After which he left to join Sam Allardyce backroom staff at Bolton.

He then proceeded to manage Scotland's U-17, 19 and 21 national teams until he returned to United in 2017.

But he had a tough time last season with fans calling for him to be replaced after the U-23s finished sixth in League Two.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United are close to landing Swansea winger Daniel James in a £15 million deal this summer.

The 21-year-old Welshman is said to have agreed personal terms with the Red Devils who are looking to strengthen their squad for competition next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men finished sixth on the Premier League table at the end of the recently concluded season.

