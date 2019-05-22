Home | News | General | Nigerian Arsenal star Iwobi reveals who he wants to win the Champions League

- Alex Iwobi has revealed he wants Tottenham to lose to Liverpool in their Champions League final showdown next month

- The Nigerian international insists he wants their north London rivals to lose the clash

- Iwobi and his Arsenal teammates will tackle Chelsea in the Europa league final on May 29 in Baku

Alex Iwobi has disclosed the club he wants to claim the Champions League silverware between Liverpool and Tottenham.

The two English club clash on June 1 in an Premier League affair at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium Madrid.

READ ALSO: Lionel Messi leads top 20 players with most career goals in Europe

And the Super Eagles forward while responding to a reporter’s question if there is added pressure with Tottenham playing in the UCL final, with Arsenal battling Chelsea in the Europa League three days earlier in Baku.

“We are not trying to focus on Tottenham. To be fair. I actually hope they lose but we are not trying to look at them.

“They have done well to be fair I have to be fair but we want to focus on ourselves and bring back the trophy," Iwobi added.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal fans are claiming that Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante are both Armenian as they are keen to stop the Chelsea stars from featuring in the Europa League final in Baku.

Chelsea tackle London rivals Arsenal in the Europa League final next week, with the Gunners travelling without Armenian playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Arsenal eggheads decided not to make the trip without the Armenian over safety concerns in Azerbaijan.

And without Mkhitaryan on the pitch, Arsenal fans took to the social media ‘claiming’ that Chelsea stars, including the pair of Hazard and Kante as Armenian Citizens’.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Lionel Messi is a game changer and can destroy - Moses Simon | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...