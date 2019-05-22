Home | News | General | Woman marries bridge after falling in love with it, calls it her 'handsome and strong husband'

A woman from Australia has narrated how she married a bridge after falling in love with the majestic work of art.

Jodi Rose described the bridge in France as a handsome, strong and sturdy husband that she has been with since 2013.

According to DailyMail, Jodi fell in love with the structure during a tour around France and shortly after, said ‘I Do’ in a ceremony attended by 14 guests.

Photo: Wikipedia, WENN.com

The mayor of a town that neighboured the location happily blessed the union between the blushing bride and The Devil’s Bridge.

To Jodi, it was a modern day fairytale that was perfect and beautiful in its own way.

“I was really quite nervous. I felt like a bride. I got to have my princess wedding day,” the beauty said during an interview with Sunday Night.

The woman who was traveling while working on a music assignment thought the bridge had the capability to keep her grounded and connect with her in ways no one else would.

“He makes me feel connected to the earth and draws me to rest from my endless nomadic wanderings. He is fixed, stable, rooted to the ground, while I am nomadic, transient, ever on the road,” she added.

Jodi claimed the bridge understands she loves other men and gives her the freedom to live the life she chooses and desires.

In most African countries, the idea of having anything intimate with a ghost is mostly considered ominous and people who have had these experiences are often advised to seek spiritual help for cleansing. Well, this British woman currently trending on social media seems to feel otherwise as she has found love in the paranormal world.

Identified as Amethyst Realm, the 30-year-old revealed that she is engaged to a ghost and plans to settle down soon. In an interview with ITV's This Morning, Realm left jaws hanging after she revealed that she had slept with 20 ghosts since her teenage years.

