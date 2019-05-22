Home | News | General | Solskjaer rolls back the years, stuns Man United stars with ice-cool finishes in training

Manchester United back-up goalkeeper, Lee Grant, has revealed club boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, still has an insatiable appetite for clinical finishes years after hanging his boots.

The current United manager paraded his impeccable scoring skills during a training drill involving Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba before the end of the season.

At the time, Grant, who was between the sticks disclosed he was left with no chance to stop some of the Norwegian's strikes that left the rest of the squad members stunned.

"It was the first time I managed to get a glimpse of whether he still had it or not. We had a shooting session and I was doing some one-on-one work with Lukaku and Pogba. The manager came over and I could see he was limbering up in the corner of my eye," Grant narrated

"He got involved and he was still pretty deadly, I have to be honest. He had some bad luck because he kept hitting the same post in the same spot. But the touch was there and the instinct was still there," he submitted.

During his active playing years with the Red Devils, Solskjaer was nicknamed "the baby-faced assassin" owing to his ice-cool composure in front of goals.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer is scheduled to be back in action for Manchester United on Sunday, May 26, for the Treble Reunion friendly clash against Bayern Munich.

The match, which seeks to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Red Devils' Champions League triumph over the German side will see legends from both clubs make return to action.

