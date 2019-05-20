Tonto Dikeh issues stern warning to Annie Idibia, 2Face, IK Ogbonna, Toyin, Other Celebrities, reveals she's in a new relationship
REVEALED: Naira Marley Was A Wanted Criminal In The UK In 2014 (PHOTO)
- 5 hours 36 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Contrary to claims by defense counsel of Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley in court that he is a first time offender, findings has revealed that the singer was declared wanted by Lewisham Police, United Kingdom in 2014.
Naira Marley was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Comission in Nigeria for his alleged connection to advance fee fraud and cyber crime.
On Monday 20th of May, 2019, during the arraignment of Naira Marley by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos a member of his defence counsel, Taiwo Oreagba who stood in for his lead defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo had pleaded with Hon. Justice I.N Oweibo, the Judge presiding over the case that the singer be remanded in EFCC custody pending the day of his bail hearing.
Oreagba had made the plea to the judge stating that Niara Marley was a first time offender.
Justice Oweibo eventually ruled that the singer should be remanded in Prison custody.
In a report published by London news website, Newsshopper on the 11th of June 2014, Naira Marley, alongside four men, was declared wanted by Lewisham Police for crimes ranging from robbery to sexual assault on a night bus.
In his mugshot, the singer who was 19-years-old at that time was pictured dressed in a black T-shirt and a swollen left eye with a caption that read: “Azeez Fashola, 19, is wanted by police in connection with an incident in Surrey Canal Road, New Cross on March 5.”
Naira Marley has been remanded in prison custody until the 30th of May for the hearing of his bail application.
The arrest of Naira Marley by the EFCC had generated mixed reactions as some personalities like Daddy Showkey amongst others have rebuked the anti-graft agency for going after the singer when corrupt politicians walk freely while others like Ruggedman have rejected those in support of the singer’s stance on “Cybercrime” saying fraud should not be celebrated.
Culled: Saharareporters
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 58 of 58