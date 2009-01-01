Any Governor that says he’ll tackle insecurity is lying -Gov. Ishaku





Darius Ishaku, governor of Taraba state, says any governor that promises to tackle insecurity is lying.





The governor’s statement comes a few days after he banned the use of polythene and plastic bags in the state to boost clean environment.





Ishaku said this while fielding questions from journalists after he flagged off the distribution of fertilizers, seedlings, and agrochemicals to farmers for the 2019 farming season, in Jalingo, on Wednesday.





The governor reiterated the need for the establishment of state police in the country to curb the growing challenge of insecurity.





He also called on the residents of the state to keep praying to God for peace to reign in the state, adding that he cannot do anything about the security challenges bedeviling the state.





“If any governor tells you that he will do anything about insecurity, such a governor is lying,” he said.





“As governors, we don’t have control over the police or army and virtually there is nothing we can do over security. We have been calling for the establishment of state police, but nobody seems to consider our position.





“The constitution did not place the security architecture of the country in the hands of governors. I am praying myself for peace and I have also asked the people of the state to pray for peace in the state.”





On his agenda for the next four years, Ishaku said he will consolidate on his achievements and boost the economy of the state through agriculture.





“We have experimented rice farming in Karim Lamido and the result is wonderful, we are now extending it to the River Donga and River Taraba plains in the southern and central parts of the state,” he said.





“We have procured tractors for large scale and middle scale farmers as well as rice milling machines so that our rice can be processed locally, thereby stopping companies from exploiting our farmers.”





The state has continued to witness cases of kidnappings, armed robbery attacks as well as communal and religious crises.





