Home | News | General | It is better to be an atheist than a Nigerian Christian or Muslim - Nigerian man claims, gives reasons
Zamfara assembly passes bill to create additional emirate
Apologise to Nigerians, PDP tells Lai Mohammed

It is better to be an atheist than a Nigerian Christian or Muslim - Nigerian man claims, gives reasons



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Nigerian Christian and Muslim


A Nigerian man has shared his thoughts on religion and poverty in Nigeria. The man identified as Michael Nwanator made his opinions known in a Facebook post, where he stated that it is better to be an atheist.

The man explained that it is better to be an atheist in Nigeria than to be an average Christian or Muslim. He noted that over 91 million people in Nigeria are living below the poverty line.

According to the man, a country like Nigeria, that he believes is the most religious country in the world, should not be living in poverty.

Nwanator further claimed that less religious countries in the world prosper than Nigeria. He sighted China and Japan as examples, claiming that Nigeria is 1000 years behind the two countries.


The man asked what was being taught in religious gatherings across Nigeria. He stated that religion has no use if it cannot make Nigerians live upright lives.

Read his full post below:



KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 58 of 58