It is better to be an atheist than a Nigerian Christian or Muslim - Nigerian man claims, gives reasons

A Nigerian man has shared his thoughts on religion and poverty in Nigeria. The man identified as Michael Nwanator made his opinions known in a Facebook post, where he stated that it is better to be an atheist.





The man explained that it is better to be an atheist in Nigeria than to be an average Christian or Muslim. He noted that over 91 million people in Nigeria are living below the poverty line.





According to the man, a country like Nigeria, that he believes is the most religious country in the world, should not be living in poverty.





Nwanator further claimed that less religious countries in the world prosper than Nigeria. He sighted China and Japan as examples, claiming that Nigeria is 1000 years behind the two countries.





The man asked what was being taught in religious gatherings across Nigeria. He stated that religion has no use if it cannot make Nigerians live upright lives.





