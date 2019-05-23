Southern, Middle Belt forum opposes herdsmen Radio

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has opposed the plan by the Federal Government to set up an Amplified Modulation (AM) Radio Station for herdsmen.





Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had said in Abuja that the radio service will operate on frequency of 720KHz, and will be strictly on Fulani language.





The group in a statement on Thursday signed by Yinka Odumakin (South West); Prof Chigozie Ogbu (South East), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr. Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt) said the move smacks of hypocrisy.





The forum said setting up a radio station strictly for the Herdsmen is unconstitutional, saying, “Section 55 of the 1999 Constitution recognises English, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo as Languages in which the official business of the National Assembly can be conducted”.





It queried if the government would also establish similar radio stations for other languages in the country, saying the action was totally insensitive.





“We, therefore, demand that the Federal Government should perish the thought of a Fulani radio sponsored by government if it cares in any form about the corporate existence of the country.





“Using the instrumentality of the Federal Government to set up a radio for Fulani herdsmen will throw a knife at the tiniest of the threads still holding Nigeria together as all illusions of an inclusive country would be removed and the rest of the country would conclude we are now under Fulani Government of Nigeria.”

