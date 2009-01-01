Home | News | General | I get flattered when Nigerian artistes sing about my curves- Toolz
I get flattered when Nigerian artistes sing about my curves- Toolz



  • 1 hour ago
Curvy Nigerian On-air personality, Tolu Oniru a.k.a Toolz is one of the most sought after Nigerian on-air personalities.

The pretty mother of one who also doubles as an entrepreneur gets massive attention because of her massive curves. As expected, Nigerian artistes like Vector have rained praises on her curves via their songs.

During an Instagram question and answer session, Toolz was asked If she gets offended when Nigerian artistes sing about her curves, she said: “No I get very flattered”.

Asked how she met her husband, Tunde Demuren, she said:” Banky W introduced us to one another. He thought we would be a good match”.


Toolz also shocked her fans when she revealed her favourite s3x position.

She said: “Reverse pilot cowboy…or doggy (using dog smiley as a symbol)”

