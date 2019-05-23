Fayose reacts to Fayemi’s emergence as Governors’ Forum Chairman





The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose on Thursday congratulated his successor, Kayode Fayemi on his emergence as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF.





Fayemi was elected as the new NGF Chairman on Wednesday.





Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, who is the outgoing chairman of the forum, disclosed this after a meeting which held Wednesday night in Abuja.





Yari disclosed that Fayemi was nominated by Malam Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, seconded by the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa and unanimously elected by the governors to lead the forum till 2021.

Reacting to the development, Fayose said Fayemi’s appointment was well deserved.





In a tweet, Fayose, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said the appointment was good for the people of Ekiti State.





According to Fayose: “I congratulate Gov Kayode Fayemi on his appointment and elevation as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).





“It is well deserved for you and the entire people of Ekiti. Politics will come and go, but Ekiti State will remain eternal. Once again, you have my best wishes.”

