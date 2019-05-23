Home | News | General | Fayose reacts to Fayemi’s emergence as Governors’ Forum Chairman
What Buhari told me about my position as Vice President while embarking on medical leave – Osinbajo
PHOTOS: Gov. Amosun blocks road to Ogun gov-elect. Dapo Abiodun’s inauguration's venue

Fayose reacts to Fayemi’s emergence as Governors’ Forum Chairman



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 23/05/2019 09:51:00
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose on Thursday congratulated his successor, Kayode Fayemi on his emergence as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF.

Fayemi was elected as the new NGF Chairman on Wednesday.

Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, who is the outgoing chairman of the forum, disclosed this after a meeting which held Wednesday night in Abuja.

Yari disclosed that Fayemi was nominated by Malam Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, seconded by the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa and unanimously elected by the governors to lead the forum till 2021.

Reacting to the development, Fayose said Fayemi’s appointment was well deserved.

In a tweet, Fayose, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said the appointment was good for the people of Ekiti State.

According to Fayose: “I congratulate Gov Kayode Fayemi on his appointment and elevation as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

“It is well deserved for you and the entire people of Ekiti. Politics will come and go, but Ekiti State will remain eternal. Once again, you have my best wishes.”

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 50 of 50