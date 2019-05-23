Home | News | General | DJ Cuppy represents Nigeria in Global Citizen event, identifies lack of clean water as nations major problem (video)

DJ Cuppy, daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, recently had the opportunity to represent the country in a Global Citizen event that held in Germany.

At the international event which had a lot of global spectators in attendance, the much loved celebrity DJ spoke about some of the nation’s pressing needs and emphasized the need to take action.

In a video shared on her social media page, DJ Cuppy was filmed on camera as she addressed the audience and particularly expressed her dissatisfaction at the issue of lack of clean water and sanitization in Nigeria, noting that 70% of the country’s citizens have no access to the basic amenities.

In a different post shared on her Instagram page, the celebrity DJ was spotted in company of Ban Ki Moon, the 8th Secretary General of the United Nations.

Still on the clean water conversation steered by the celebrity DJ, in a NOI-Poll report, it was noted that access to clean water remains a major challenge in the country.

NOI Poll finds clean water is still a challenge in Nigeria. Photo: NOIPolls

Source: UGC

