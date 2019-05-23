Home | News | General | Man locks up son’s sneakers to punish him after he mocked boy wearing rubber sandals

- A Nigerian man recently narrated how he locked up his son's fancy shoes because of the way he treated another boy

- According to the man, his child made jest of the other boy because he was wearing rubber sandals

A Nigerian man whose name on Twitter is Onyeka John tweeted a post which has had many Nigerians cracking their ribs with laughter. In his post, he spoke of how he punished his son for making jest of a boy's rubber sandals.

According to him, he locked up his son's sneakers and fancy shoes. Then, he bought two rubber sandals for him - one for school and the other for church.

Onyeka John said that the reason he did this was to force his son to realise his wrong doing and become responsible. Many Nigerians have expressed their opinions about what he did.

See the post below:

See the reactions of Nigerians below:

A Nigerian man receently discovered that he is not the biological father of his two sons after conducting a DNA test on them in USA.

[embedded content]

