Home | News | General | Super Eagles legend spotted at Police headquarters in Abuja for 1 reason

Kanu Nwankwo, Super Eagles legend was at the Police headquarters earlier today to meet with the inspector general of police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu.

The 42-year-old former Arsenal attacker was at the country's capital to promote his pet project ‘Education + Football’ - a tool expected to empower youths and combating crime.

This is not the first project the one time UEFA Champions League winner will be embarking on since he hanged his professional boots in 2012.

READ ALSO: John Obi Mikel flaunts trophy cabinets weeks before AFCON 2019 kickoff

The NPF made this information known to the public through their Facebook page with the former striker presenting the IGP a Super Eagles jersey.

"IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni meets with Football legend Kanu Nwankwo a.k.a Papilo at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

"Papilo was at the Force Headquarters, Abuja to promote his pet project ‘Education + Football’ as a tool for empowering youths and combating crime." NPF posted on their Facebook.

Kanu is one of the most decorated Nigerian football star, having won laurels both with his clubs and individually.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Apart from winning the Champions League title with Ajax in 2005, he went ahead to win two Premier League titles among several others at different clubs.

He was named Africa player of the year on two occasions - 1996 and 1999, while also winning BBC African Footballer of the Year award in 1997 and 1999.

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles star Kanu Nwankwo has stated clearly that he would forever remain indebted to outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger who will leave the Gunners this summer.

Kanu Nwankwo was part of the invited guests that paid tribute to the Frenchman on Sunday, May 6, at the Emirates stadium in his last home game in charge of Arsenal.

The 41-year-old who was signed at Arsenal from Inter Milan in 1999 claimed that Wenger played the role of a father in his football career.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

We'll not beg Victor Moses to return to Super Eagles - Gernot Rohr - Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...