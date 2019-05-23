Home | News | General | Barcelona complete signing of highly rated Dutch midfielder on a 3 year deal

- Ludovit Reis has joined Barcelona on a three year deal from Groningen

- The teenage defender will represent the Catalan club until the summer of 2022

- Reis started his career as a youth player at the Spanish club before moving to the Dutch side

Spanish League champions Barcelona have completed the signing of Dutch midfielder Ludovit Reis on a three year deal valued around €3.25m.

The 18-year-old has been unveiled shortly after signing the dotted lines which will see him represent the club until the summer of 2022.

Reis scored once and assisted two other goals for Groningen in 31 appearances for Groningen in the recently concluded Dutch League season.

READ ALSO: Lionel Messi reportedly tagged betrayer by Barcelona teammate Ivan Rakitic

According to information on the club's website, the defender has been slapped with €100 million release clause to scare prospective suitors away from him.

He was said to have undergone medicals at the club yesterday before his eventual contact signing earlier today in the presence of the club director Silvio Elias.

Reis is the second Dutch star whose signature has been secured after Frenkie De Jong sealed a move to Camp Nou earlier in the year.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Barcelona are hoping to refresh their team this summer following their disappointing exit from the Champions League this season.

Despite taking a three goal lead in the first leg, Ernesto Valverde's men were humiliated at Anfield in the second leg of their fixture.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has referred to Lionel Messi as a 'betrayer' as his future remain uncertain at the club.

The Croatian has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou this summer following the Catalans disappointing ouster from this season Champions League championship.

Rakitic scored five goals and registered eight assists in all competitions for coach Ernesto Valverde's side but that might not be enough to keep him at the club beyond this summer.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Lionel Messi is a game changer and can destroy - Moses Simon - Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...