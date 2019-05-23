Home | News | General | Breaking: President Buhari meets with police council, confirms police IG (video)

- President Muhammadu Buhari summoned a meeting of the Police Council

- The president confirmed Mohammed Adamu as inspector-general of police

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday summoned the meeting of the Police Council at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reliably gathered that the meeting may confirm the appointment of the Acting Inspector-General of Police (Ag. IGP), Mohammed Adamu, as substantive Inspector-General of Police.

NAN reports that the Council may also deliberate on current security challenges across the country with a view to addressing them.

President Buhari had on January 15 appointed Adamu as acting IGP following the statutory retirement of Ibrahim Idris, the former IGP.

Until his appointment by the president, Adamu was an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, serving at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, Plateau.

The Police Council, which is chaired by the president, has all the State Governors; Minister of Interior, retired Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau; Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Mr Musiliu Smith and the Permanent Secretary of the Commission, Mr Mbaeri Maurice Nnamdi as members.

