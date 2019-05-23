Home | News | General | Nigeria's captain Mikel Obi eyes more titles after flaunting his trophy cabinets (video)

- John Obi Mikel, Nigeria's Super Eagles captain, takes to social media to share video of titles and medals he has won

- The midfielder spent the second stanza of this season at Middlesbrough and scored one goal for the club

- Mikel is back in his country's national team for the first time since they crashed out of 2018 World Cup in Russia

John Obi Mikel seems to have shifted focus to helping the Super Eagles win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations title this summer.

The 32-year-old midfielder spent the second half of the recently concluded season at Middlesbrough as they finished seventh on the Championship table after regular season.

Mikel earned the respect of his club following his superb performances during his short spell at the Riverside Stadium.

He also scored his only goal for the Boro in their 2-1 away win over Rotherdam on last match day, but the win was not enough to qualify them for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, few weeks to the kick off of this year's AFCON championship, the Nigerian captain decided to show his trophy cabinets containing all the medals and titles he has won in the past.

And Mikel Obi accompanied the post on his Instagram page with a caption saying there's: "space left for few more "

The 32-year-old was a member of the Super Eagles team who won the 2013 AFCON championship in South Africa - making it the country third in the history of the tourney.

He won two Premier League titles, one Champions league, one Europa League and a few other domestic titles while at Chelsea. Mikel was won the Blues Young Player of the Year in 2007 and 2008.

Legit.ng earlier reported that newly promoted Premier League side Norwich City are reportedly planning to sign Nigeria international John Obi Mikel this summer.

The Canaries have been heavily linked with the 32-year-old, who will become a free agent this summer, after his short spell with Middlesbrough expires in June.

Mikel Obi joined the championship side during the winter transfer window from Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA and scored one goal in 18 appearances.

