Man City lead United in the race to sign £52m-rated Juventus star this summer

Man City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Juventus ace Joao Cancelo ahead on rivals Man United.

According to UK Sun report citing Portuguese news channel, the 24-year-old winger, who had a decent season at Allianz Stadium is nearing a switch to the English topflight.

At the last count, Cancelo, who moved to Juventus from Valencia for about £35m, initially underwent a loan spell at Inter Milan.

Cancelo featured 34 times across all competitions for Juventus this campaign.

However, the Portuguese star struggled to nail down a regular shirt in Juventus starting XI, with Mattia De Sciglio the preferred choice at Turin.

The Red Devils reportedly fell in love with Cancelo during Juventus’ win at Napoli last March.

However, Pep Guardiola’s City appear to have moved ahead of United, with the Etihad dwellers keen on improving their squad after back-to-back Premier League title win.

Kyle Walker continues to excel in the right-back position under Guardiola, but Danilo could be offloaded this summer, with Cancelo likely to take his position.

City will cough out about £52m to seal Cancelo’s deal and the Portuguese is expected to be joined by £65m-rated Atletico Madrid star Rodri.

The Premier League champions are also in the market for a new centre-back after Vincent Kompany’s exit.

City are eyeing a move for Leicester star Harry Maguire, but will likely lose the services Leroy Sane, who nearing a massive deal to join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pep Guardiola will reportedly be named as replacement for outgoing Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri on June 4.

According to Give Me Football citing Agenzia Giornalistica Italia (AGI), the Spaniard, who guided Manchester City to treble win, has agreed a four-year deal, valued at about €24m per season.

In addition, the report further revealed that the former Barcelona manager will sign the dotted lines on June 4, with his official unveiling coming up 10 days.

